AXA IM to donate 5% of impact funds' management fees to charities

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has revealed the launch of a "philanthropy mechanism", whereby 5% of the management fees from its impact funds will be donated to a collection of charities.

This donation will apply to both core and alternative impact funds, which currently represent €1.2bn (£1.1bn) of assets under management, and any future impact funds launched will also donate 5% of their management fees.

AXA IM expands impact investing offering

Charities and foundations to receive the support will be chosen by dedicated internal committees, which are set to meet twice a year and be composed of members from the impact strategy and responsible investments team, along with the managers of the relevant funds.

Gérald Harlin, executive chairman of AXA IM, said: "It will be a community of people who will decide where the donations for each fund should go and how it should be allocated."

The charities will be subject to a "rigorous process" and will face an annual review to assess the impact they are making with the donations, with AXA IM redistributing resources to assure the greatest impact.

Harlin added: "As a long-term and active asset manager, we see growing appetite from investors for strategies that encompass responsibility and impact.

"By embedding a charity mechanism into our impact funds, we are meeting our clients' expectations while having a direct impact on individuals, communities and our society."

In addition to this, AXA IM has announced a donation of €500,000 (£436,430) to Access to Medicine, making it the first asset manager to sponsor the organisation.

Access to Medicine aims to "guide and incentivise" pharmaceutical companies to improve access to medicine in low- and middle-income countries through various methods, including defining key performance indicators to help measure the engagement of those firms.

The two organisations are already linked by Yo Takatsuki, who is head of ESG research and active ownership at AXA IM and sits on the expert review committee of the Access to Medicine index, one of the two research programmes led by the foundation.

Raft of departures at AXA IM amid restructure

Harlin said: "Our partnership with the Access to Medicine Foundation and commitment to donate a portion of our impact funds' management fees to support projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals not only reflect our purpose, but also what we believe to be our mission in making long-lasting positive changes worldwide."