Investment Week extends submission deadlines for flagship awards

The new deadline for the Women in Investment Awards nominations is Friday 1 May

Investment Week has decided to extend some of its awards nominations deadlines to give individuals and groups more time to enter at this difficult time for the sector.

We have made the move in response to groups asking for a little more time to enter some of our flagship awards to take into account the huge upheaval caused to businesses over the past few weeks.

The new extended deadlines are as follows:

Women in Investment Awards

The deadline for nominations is now Friday 1 May. At this stage, we are looking for a few key details around the nomination and then a more detailed questionnaire will follow. You can nominate yourself or a colleague or a company for some categories. Click here to enter.

Fund Manager of the Year Awards

There are two categories to enter this year: Fund Management Initiative of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable and ESG Investing. The deadline for nominations is now Friday 8 May. Click here to enter.

The shortlists for other categories have already been announced and were not open for submissions.

Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards

The deadline for these relaunched awards is now 22 May. Click here to enter.

We thank you for your support at this challenging time and wish all our nominees the best of luck with the awards.