T. Rowe Price launches sustainable funds range

T. Rowe Price has launched a range of five sustainable equity funds, based on its existing equity portfolios with an added exclusion list overlay.

The US asset manager said the quintet would be socially responsible investment funds, offering investors the opportunity to align their investments with their values.

The range comprises Sustainable Global Focused Growth Equity, Sustainable Global Growth Equity, Sustainable US Large Cap Growth Equity, Sustainable Asia ex-Japan Equity and Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity funds.

T. Rowe Price said the funds would stick to the same investment processes and objectives as the core strategies, but impose values-based parameters, via an proprietary exclusion list, on top.

Director of research for responsible investing Maria Elena Drew said the funds would "incorporate the ESG research capabilities that are already integrated across the firm's research platform, as well as safeguard that certain types of securities will not be held in the portfolio".

"The new funds range offers clients access to portfolios that exclude specific companies whose business activities involve controversial weapons, assault-style weapons for civilian use, the production of tobacco, the production of thermal coal and adult entertainment," Drew added.

"In addition to this, T. Rowe Price's actively monitored conduct-based component of the exclusion list ensures the avoidance of investing in companies that have had an extreme environmental, social, ethical or governance breach and are not taking credible steps to remediate the issue."

The firm said its exclusion screen had been developed in response to its clients' most common ESG concerns.