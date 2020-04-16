Quilter Cheviot hires four investment managers

Quilter Cheviot has recruited another four investment managers as it continues the expansion of its investment team having made a total of 16 hires in 2019.

The investment manager said the hires came during "extraordinary times" but would put the business in a strong position when normality returns.

Vanessa Eve joined the firm's newly established Leeds office in January. She previously worked for Sanlam Private Wealth from 2012 and, prior to that, at Charles Stanley.

In March, former head of Brown Shipley's Edinburgh office, Paul Embleton, joined Quilter Cheviot.

And this week, Poppy Fox and Jonathan Fletcher have started with the London team having worked for Brooks Macdonald for 13 years. They will work closely with both financial advisers and direct clients in their new roles.

Quilter Cheviot hires managing director from Brooks Macdonald

Chief executive Andrew McGlone said: "Now more than ever, we are seeing that clients want to speak directly to the person managing their portfolio, so I am delighted to welcome four experienced professionals who share a similar ethos to the rest of our investment team.

"During these extraordinary times, we are continuing to support our clients remotely but we are also taking steps to position the business as strongly as we can for a return to normality, whenever that may be. Having already invested considerably in our investment team over the last 15 months, it is very pleasing to continue attracting such talented individuals to Quilter Cheviot."