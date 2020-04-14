Absolute return a "potential minefield" for investors - AJ Bell

Over the course of ten years, cash would have returned investors just 1.45%, a figure well below inflation, but three absolute return funds still failed to beat these returns, according to research from AJ Bell.

The research reveals that out of 38 funds in the sector, only Janus Henderson UK Absolute Return has beaten cash returns in every year of the past decade, while another three, BlackRock European Absolute Alpha, Veritas Global Real Return and Premier Multi-Asset Absolute Return, managed positive returns in nine out of ten years.

In contrast, Insight Absolute Insight Currency, GAM Star Global Rates and Jupiter Absolute Return failed to beat cash over the last decade. The latter two have lost a respective -8.1% and -4.1% over the time frame in question, while the Insight fund has broadly flatlined with a total return 0.6%.

Laura Suter, personal finance analyst at AJ Bell, pointed to the last 12 months as "the toughest of the past decade for the funds", with 26 of the funds delivering a loss, "a lot of which will be over the past three months alone".

However, Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at Chelsea Financial Services, noted that this record for the sector is "not so surprising" given that "short term negative periods" are to be expected and some funds will "only be down around 1%".

She added that global markets are down "more than 20%", UK equities are down "about 30% a few weeks ago", while the average fund in the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector was down around 8%, which she described as "pretty good".

She said that the "significant dispersion in the sector" is the larger issue, as it contains "long-only, long/short, UK-centric, global, fixed interest and numerous other types of funds all mixed together", or as investment director of absolute return funds at Aberdeen Standard Investments, Gerry Fowler, put it: "Comparing across a wide range of absolute return strategies is like asking whether a debating team is better than a football team".

Suter added that volatility is a further concern within the sector , describing the long/short equity fund Argonaut Absolute Return - which is the single best-performing vehicle in the IA universe year to date - as "not a fund for investors who want a stable return that minimises loss of capital".

Overall, AJ Bell concluded that the data highlights the need for investors to "dig into the sector to see which fund works for them" as there is a great disparity between the solutions offered and the performance achieved.