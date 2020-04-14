Sanlam Investments agrees deal for Tideway's fixed interest team

Sanlam Investments has been appointed as manager of Tideway Investment Partners’ £200m range of fixed income and alternative assets UCITS funds.

The deal will see Tideway's four-strong team of fixed interest credit specialists headed by Peter Doherty, join Sanlam, with the three funds they manage being renamed under the Sanlam brand.

The quartet, which also includes fund managers Guillaume Desqueyroux and Darren Reece and portfolio and research assistant Chris Turdean, will join the boutique on 20 April.

Sanlam UK hires new portfolio manager

They will continue to run their current offerings, which will be renamed as the Sanlam GBP Hybrid Capital Bond, Sanlam GBP Credit and Sanlam High Income Real Return funds.

Tom Carroll, head of asset management at Sanlam Investments, said the deal hits one of the firm's key objectives, which is "to broaden our investment capabilities with the addition of a high-quality fixed income offering".

"The addition of these new fixed income funds means that Sanlam Investments offers a full range of successful products across the three fundamental building blocks for investment portfolios - equities, fixed income and alternatives," Carroll explained.

"We are very keen to continue adding to our suite of teams and products offering differentiated and compelling capabilities for our clients and remain in growth mode in spite of the current uncertainty."

Sanlam launches US Absolute Return fund

Doherty, formerly Tideway's CIO and soon-to-be head of fixed interest at Sanlam, said the team's "differentiated approach to fixed income credit will add an extra dimension to the Sanlam investment proposition, expanding the offering for investors and complementing the existing range of strong products".

Managing director at Tideway James Baxter continued: "This is a natural progression for the Tideway UCITS funds business and, importantly, we expect it to benefit all investors in time through economies of scale and extra research resources to support the asset management process.

"The migration of the Tideway UCITS Funds to a larger institutional home is something Peter and I have been working on for some time together.

"The funds have been and will remain an important part of the Tideway Wealth Management proposition, while allowing Tideway flexibility to deliver great outcomes through relationships with a variety of other third party asset managers."