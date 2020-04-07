Fund buyers took a defensive stance ahead of 2020

Geopolitical uncertainty led 75% of fund buyers to turn to higher fees for active managers for potential outperformances

While fund buyers may not have predicted the most volatile market on record, they did anticipate greater market volatility in 2020, with the vast majority predicting an increase across markets, according to a Q4 2019 survey by Natixis Investment Managers.

Nearly four-fifths (79%) of fund buyers expected greater equity volatility in 2020, while 72% expected the same in bond markets and a further 73% admitted they would be willing to underperform their peers to assure greater down-side protection.

Fixed income suffers record £3.7bn outflows in most volatile market in history

Concerns including stock valuations, the viability of a sustained low interest rate environment and geopolitical uncertainty led 75% of fund buyers to turn to the higher fees for active managers for potential outperformances, while pointing to the popularity of passive investments as a source of systemic risk.

Despite the anticipated volatility, fund buyers' long-term return assumptions remained relatively unchanged, with 85% claiming their organisation's return assumptions were "realistically achievable".

Sector preferences in this survey were already reflecting expectations for weak economic growth, with information technology (44%), healthcare (42%) and financials (32%) ranking top for outperformance.

ESG continues to rise in prevalence in the industry, with 22% of buyers using it to minimise headline risk, 21% turning to it for high risk adjusted returns and a further 19% embracing the idea to improve diversification, while 62% claim they are experiencing increased demand from their clients to align their strategies with investor values.

Active v Passive: Which strategy is better suited to ESG investing?

Although some express concern at the use of alternative investments, 49% of fund buyers believe that private assets will play a more prominent role in the strategy in the near future.

A total of 82% of those surveyed also felt that the "ongoing environment of low yielding bonds" will cause many to turn to alternatives.

Matthew Shafer, head of wholesale distribution at Natixis Investment Managers, said: "Investors are enduring unprecedented market conditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but fund buyers' primary aim remains focused on protecting clients - both from market losses and from individuals' reactions to them - by creating portfolios that are durable enough to withstand extreme market volatility, yet well positioned for recovery.

"We are starting to see professional fund buyers return to risk with a continued focus on ESG strategies, well-valued equities and alternative fixed income.

"Against a backdrop of market volatility, professional fund buyers are facing the combined challenges of generating returns, while accounting for downside risk as well as newer risk considerations such as ESG."