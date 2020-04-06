Fixed income suffers record £3.7bn outflows in most volatile market in history

March outflows saw the accumulated inflows of the preceding eight months wiped out

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on markets, fixed income suffered its worst month on record as investors pulled £3.7bn of capital, a figure 13x greater than its previous record, according to data from funds network Calastone.

The outflows from March alone saw the accumulated inflows of the preceding eight months wiped out, as investors reacted to the sharply widening yield spreads in the sector, an acute dollar liquidity squeeze and quarter-end portfolio rebalancing.

Vanguard's bond ETF discount exceeds 6%

Selling activity in fixed income was more than twice as large as buying, falling to a Fund Flow index (FFI) reading of 30.4 (where 50 means buying is equal to selling), an unprecedented figure.

Across the industry, investors redeemed a record £3.1bn, an amount three times as great as June 2016, the previous worst month, which saw the FFI: All Assets fall to a new low of 47.2.

According to Calastone's research, the month of March saw dramatic swings from one week to the next, beginning with marked buying, shifting to indiscriminate selling in the middle, while the final days saw selective buying in growing volume.

Equity markets weathered the storm surprisingly well, seeing outflows of just £244m, but within the granularity investor reaction has been markedly varied.

Active equity funds recorded their second worst month on record, with a total £1.7bn leaving the asset class, while on the reverse, passive funds recorded their best month ever, as £1.4bn flowed into index funds.

Regionally, European equity funds saw £500m withdrawn, the second worst recorded month, and while Asian and North American funds also saw outflows, global funds experienced inflows over March.

Coronavirus fears drive £1.6bn of equity fund outflows in one week

UK equity funds enjoyed their moment in the sun, with £508m inflows representing their second-best month in four years.

This month also saw real estate fund managers suspend their funds due to an inability to reliably value their assets.

Money market funds in the UK enjoyed £854m inflows and were also the only asset class to see positive flows in offshore funds as well. Fixed income, equity, mixed asset, commodity and other asset types all contributed to net offshore outflows of £3.3bn.

Edward Glyn, Calastone's head of global markets, said: "Market crises are superficially all the same as volatility soars and asset prices collapse, but they differ enormously in the detail.

"The temporary loss of fixed income as a safe-haven asset class to counterbalance some of the huge losses in equity markets left investors with little option but to ride it out of park their money in cash or cash-equivalents like money market funds.

"The massive divergence between passive and active funds can be partially explained by long-term trends driving the growth of index investing and by the hard anchor of monthly direct debits, but these factors are not enough on their own to account for the huge disparity in March.

"Active managers tend to do rather well in difficult times for stock markets so the big outflows from that segment at a time of such big inflows to passive funds are a little surprising.

"However long this crisis lasts and whatever other twists and turns it has in store, it has one thing in common with all the others. It will pass."