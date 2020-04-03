Banks attempted to defy calls to scrap dividends - reports

HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and Standard Chartered all resisted calls from the Bank of England to voluntarily cancel their dividends, according to people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times has reported.

Taxpayer-owned RBS was the only one of the UK's five largest banks to accept the recommendations without pressure, with the rest only following suit when the BoE issued public direction.

Major banks agree to scrap dividend payments during crisis

An individual briefed on the talks told the FT: "Making the Bank of England force our hands was the only way of protecting ourselves from a shareholder revolt. If we had done it of our own volition, then we would have faced legal challenges."

On 31 March, the day after a series of phone calls between bank executives and deputy governor and head of the Prudential Regulation Authority Sam Woods, all five banks announced they would cancel dividends so they could better "serve the needs of businesses and households" for the duration of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

An executive from one of the four rebel banks was reported by the FT to have said: "We all had exactly the same view. Just being asked to do it was not enough.

"We would have chosen to go ahead in paying the dividend and told the [BoE], 'thanks very much for your input but we disagree'."

The conversations between Woods and the bank CEOs did not reach an unfriendly tone, according to two people briefed on the calls as reported by the FT.

"Nobody at our end was criticising Sam. Once the challenges of doing it voluntarily were made clear to him, he resorted to putting the proverbial gun to our head."

Some banks argued that their balance sheets were strong enough to pay the dividends, pointing to the fact they passed the BoE stress tests in 2019.

HSBC and Barclays felt particularly strongly on the matter, according to the FT which cited one individual briefed on the calls, as their shares had already become ex-dividend, and HSBC was also concerned about its Hong Kong retail investors, who own a third of the bank's shares.

While the central bank technically did not force the banks to act, Woods' letter gave banks a deadline of 8pm on 31 March to agree to the "request", even going so far as to include a template for their statements.

According to the FT, another individual informed about the discussions said: "Once it was clear that the choice was between accepting the request or being told to do it, then all the banks chose, sensibly, the right way.

"The outcome was the same either way."

The Bank of England and all five banks declined to comment.