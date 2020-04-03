Investment Week Easter photo competition: Send us your snaps now

The clocks have sprung forward and Easter is nearly here. To celebrate the arrival of spring, the Investment Week team would love to see pictures of you enjoying the warmer weather or getting ready for Easter.
They could be photos of you in the garden or on your daily walk or even inside if you have started getting the house ready for Easter.
It will be a great way to see everyone again and share some more uplifting images.
Even if you are in an urban area, there must be somewhere you enjoy seeing on your daily walk or a local green space.
Please remember the Government advice about staying at home and only leaving the house:
• To exercise once a day, either alone or with members of your household - maintain a social distance of more than 2 metres (6ft) from other people wherever you go; and "stay local" and use open spaces near home for exercise, where possible
• To shop for basic necessities, although this should be done as little as possible
• For any medical need, or to provide care for a vulnerable person
• To travel to or from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary.
We will publish all the photos online in the run-up to Easter and our team will select a couple of favourites as the winners.
Please send your photos to [email protected], and please supply your name, job title, company name and a brief description of where you are in the country.
We hope you and your loved ones are well and we wish you a very happy Easter.
To get started, here are a few pictures from the Investment Week team.