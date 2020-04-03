Investment Week Easter photo competition: Send us your snaps now

Having fun indoors or on your daily walk?

Iw easter 2020 generic 1 580x358
Here are a selection of our best entries to this year's Easter photo competition
2020 iw easter comp kat lloyd 1 580x358
Bright horizons: Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd enjoying a walk near her home in Reading
2020 iw easter comp kat lloyd 2 580x358
...and relaxing in her back garden
2020 iw easter comp beth brearley 2 580x358
That Smiling Face: Investment Week's acting editor Beth Brearley gets a bit of fresh air
2020 iw easter comp beth brearley 1 580x358
...and captures a glorious sunset in Golders Green, north London
2020 iw easter comp rachel steele 001 580x358
Tales from the crypt: Investment Week's art editor Rachel Steele strolls by a cemetery in Walthamstow, east London
2020 iw easter comp ravi meah 1 580x358
Split personality: In Beckton, east London, Investment Week's digital production editor Ravi Meah captured these daffodils on his run and edited out the green stalks for artistic effect
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

The clocks have sprung forward and Easter is nearly here. To celebrate the arrival of spring, the Investment Week team would love to see pictures of you enjoying the warmer weather or getting ready for Easter.

They could be photos of you in the garden or on your daily walk or even inside if you have started getting the house ready for Easter.

It will be a great way to see everyone again and share some more uplifting images.

Even if you are in an urban area, there must be somewhere you enjoy seeing on your daily walk or a local green space.

Please remember the Government advice about staying at home and only leaving the house:

• To exercise once a day, either alone or with members of your household - maintain a social distance of more than 2 metres (6ft) from other people wherever you go; and "stay local" and use open spaces near home for exercise, where possible

• To shop for basic necessities, although this should be done as little as possible

• For any medical need, or to provide care for a vulnerable person

• To travel to or from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary.

We will publish all the photos online in the run-up to Easter and our team will select a couple of favourites as the winners. 

Please send your photos to [email protected], and please supply your name, job title, company name and a brief description of where you are in the country. 

We hope you and your loved ones are well and we wish you a very happy Easter.

To get started, here are a few pictures from the Investment Week team. 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on UK

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus