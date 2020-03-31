Federated Hermes appoints head of UK wholesale

Federated Hermes has announced the appointment of Dan Churchouse as head of UK wholesale, effective immediately.

Churchouse, who has been with the firm for three years as an associate director since leaving Kames Capital, has over a decade of experience in the industry, and held previous roles at Standard Life Investments, Legg Mason and Bloomberg.

Clive Selman, head of UK distribution for Federated Hermes, said: "We have ambitious plans for our UK wholesale business, an area we have been expanding successfully over the last few years.

"Dan has been key to driving this effort, particularly in the London area, and he deserves the opportunity to now lead that effort and build on the team's success to date.