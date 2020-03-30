Enter now for FMYA's Fund Management Initiative and Outstanding Achievement in ESG Awards

This year's awards will take place online on 25 June

Entries are now open for two special new categories at this year's Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Fund Management Initiative of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable and ESG Investing.

The Fund Management Initiative Award is open to companies and organisations operating in the investment sector in the UK that have launched an innovative product, service or initiative over 2019/20 aimed at improving the functioning of the fund management sector or helping end investors.

This could include new technologies, tools, services, educational programmes or communication initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable and ESG Investing category is open to asset managers that run funds within the Sustainable/ESG Investing space and/or those with a proven track record of successfully integrating sustainable and ESG factors into their wider investment processes.

It will focus on the progress already made by fund groups within their own businesses, especially developments over the past three years, as well as driving change at industry level.

The closing date for entries for these two categories is 24 April. For more information on the awards and to enter for these categories, go to www.fmya.com.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Investment Week has made the decision to cancel the annual Fund Manager of the Year Awards dinner and will instead announce the winners at a special online ceremony on the same date, 25 June.

All the judging and awards presentations will now be moved online over the coming months.

Shortlists are currently being constructed using Morningstar data and we will be in touch with shortlisted groups at the start of April.

They will then have time to fill in the fund questionnaires before the judging days later in May.

We will announce the full shortlists later in May and then winners will be honoured at a special online ceremony on 25 June.

For further details and online sponsorship opportunities, please contact Natasha Buckle on [email protected].

Thanks for your support.