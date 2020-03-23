HSBC GAM appoints global head of strategy

HSBC Global Asset Management (GAM) has expanded the role of Stuart White from head of strategy to global head of strategy and UK & international CEO.

White, who has held his former role since September 2015, will now lead the delivery of the firm's strategic programme, future strategy, M&A and corporate management activities.

Reporting to global CEO Nicolas Moreau, White's responsibilities will extend to the UK, Bermuda, Malta and Turkey, along with oversight in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong.

HSBC GAM to grow ETF offering in 2020 while expanding senior team

Joining HSBC GAM in 2010, White has also held senior roles at Threadneedle Asset Management and Insight Investment.

Former UK CEO Andy Clark has left the business to pursue other opportunities.

Moreau said: "Stuart has been instrumental in driving the strategic direction for our business and I look forward to continue working with him to ensure that we meet our clients' evolving investment needs and deliver the ambitious growth plans we have set out.

"I would like to thank Andy for his hard work and dedication over the last seven years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

White added: "I feel privileged and proud to be taking on this expanded role and I very much look forward to helping Nicolas and the team to deliver on our strategy and to accelerate the growth of HSBC Global Asset Management."