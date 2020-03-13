BlackRock's Whitestone: More pain ahead for UK equity income investors

The rise of UK equity income funds will create problems for investors pinning their hopes on companies that are "paying dividends they just cannot afford", according to BlackRock's Dan Whitestone.

UK equity investors are likely to suffer yet another year of high-profile dividend cuts, Whitestone said, while he warned "there are many value traps masquerading as cheap companies" in the UK stockmarket.

Whitestone, who runs the £434m BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, took aim at equity income funds, blaming them for "creating a massive problem" by making companies "hostage to paying dividends they just cannot afford".

The manager, who can hold long and short positions, said he speaks to numerous firms that pay dividends they should not but are loathe to cut in case the plethora of income investors on their shareholder register sell their stock.

"It is outrageous," Whitestone said. "These are the same companies, by the way, that have been robbing Peter to pay Paul because they have been starving us of investment to pay a dividend."

As well as pressure from income investors, Whitestone added the build-up of debt in many areas of the market could have an adverse impact on firms and investors, creating value traps.

He noted that if a company has a lot of debt, the main priority for its management will be generating enough cash flow to make its interest payments every month. "Therefore, unsurprisingly, [management does not] always do the right things for shareholders in the long term," he explained.

"They do not always invest in their business, in their people and in their plants; they take short cuts, and those short cuts can boost short-term profitability, but they can lead to much bigger long-term structural problems."

Whitestone said he looks for businesses that convert a high percentage of their earnings into cash, and "prove to me their earnings are real".

"Profits are an accounting treatment," he said, calling the difference between a firm's statutory profits and its adjusted profits "one of the most dangerous trends enveloping the UK, European and US markets".

The manager noted companies can "get very creative" with what they remove from and add to adjusted earnings. "In theory, you could have an adjusted profit when it's actually loss-making."

Short-selling candidates

Whitestone continued: "The only thing that really matters is how much of those earnings you actually convert into cash.

"A company on 30 times earnings that converts 100% of its earnings into cash flow is on a 3% free cash flow yield and is an amazing investment versus the return you can get on government bonds.

"Another company that converts a very small percentage of its earnings into cash flow might trade on a lower price/earnings, but you don't get the growth, the cash conversion is way lower and the free cash flow yield is way lower - it's a total value trap.

"The stockmarket is totally hostage to thinking that companies that have fallen a lot and trade on six times made-up numbers is a cheap, attractive investment; it's totally not. Tell that to anyone who bought Thomas Cook in August 2019. It went up 30% in that huge rotation and by the end of the month it was bust."

Whitestone concluded that 2020 was likely, therefore, to be yet another year of "massive high-profile dividend cuts", noting it was a big problem both in the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250.

"You are going to see loads more high-profile dividend cuts and many are going to be asking ‘well what's the investment case now?'

"This can be used to our advantage. We are not going to own these companies; we are going to actually look at the cash flow statement, work out what we really think the value of the company is and we are going to short them."

BlackRock Throgmorton returned 60.5% in 2019, well ahead of its AIC UK Smaller Companies sector's 24.2% gain and the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM index's 22.2% return, according to FE fundinfo.

During Whitestone's near-five-year tenure as manager, the trust is up 86.7%, versus its sector and benchmark's 33% and 7.1% respectively.

During the coronavirus panic, though, Throgmorton has fallen by 31.6%, more than both its market (26.5%) and peers (23.1%).