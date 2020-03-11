Budget 2020: FTSE down but currency remains flat

UK gilt yields drop slightly

UK 10 year gilts dropped slightly in the wake of the Budget
UK 10 year gilts dropped slightly in the wake of the Budget
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

The FTSE 100 has dropped 0.52% as Chancellor Rishi Sunak finished announcing the 2020 Budget, having peaked on early trading when it was up 2.1%.﻿

The index tracking the UK's largest companies had lost its earlier gains and had dropped to -0.02% as the Chancellor began speaking, and while turbulent throughout the speech, even poking its head into positive territory at +0.2%, the overall trend was downwards and it currently resides at -0.51% at time of writing.

Bank of England cuts interest rates by 50 basis points

UK 10 year gilts dropped slightly in the wake of the Budget, offering a yield of 0.26% as opposed to its 0.3% before the Chancellor began speaking.

Currency markets remained flat, with sterling up a mere 0.01% against the dollar to 1.2943, 0.11% against the Japanese Yen at 135.603, and less than a basis point on the Euro, up only 0.008% to 1.14165, at the time of writing.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on UK

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus