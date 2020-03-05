Wells Fargo AM hires five in continued European expansion

Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) had made five senior hires to its International Client Group as it continues to strengthen its international development strategy in Europe.

Emmanuel Archampong joins WFAM's London office as head of insurance, international. He joins from Royal London, where he worked as head of insurance sales.

His new role will be to lead the group's insurance business internationally, operating as the strategic lead with direct coverage of the UK market and partnering with regional-based client teams.

Also in the London office, WFAM has hired Charlotte Dicker as consultant relations director to work with investment consultants and focus on defined contribution and ESG investment solutions.

She joins from State Street Global Advisors, where she served as vice president in a similar role. In her new role, she will work alongside Joseph Dore, head of consultant relations Europe, and Matt Craddock, client director.

People moves carousel increases its spin

The third hire in London is Teresa Smith, who joins in the role of business manager, with the task to run the support aspects of the International Client Group. She joins the team from Janus Henderson Investors, where she served as head of EMEA institutional sales support.

Meanwhile, in the Frankfurt office, the group has hired Markus Weber from Nordea AM as client director, responsible for developing new business with the German and Austrian institutional asset management market.

And finally, in Paris, Murielle Didier joins from J.P. Morgan AM as client director focusing on France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco and French-speaking Switzerland.

Deirdre Flood, head of the International Client Group at WFAM, said: "We are thrilled to attract talent of this calibre to the WFAM International Client Group. Each of these hires brings experience, expertise and perspective that align perfectly with where we are looking to build deeper connections with our growing client base."