Calm before the storm: Investors pour £4.2bn into UK funds before virus panic

The UK was the best geographical region in terms of sales – UK funds took in £355m

Recent figures from the Investment Association (IA) have shown that UK retail funds raked in £4.2bn of net inflows in January, a 16% increase on the previous month and the biggest monthly inflow since January 2018, before markets were hit by coronavirus panic.

The largest inflows were seen into fixed income funds, which gathered £1.7bn, more than three times the amount of money that went into these products last January.

Meanwhile, the best-selling sector was Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares, which attracted £370m during January. This was followed closely by Global Bonds with £358m of inflows and £ Corporate Bond, taking in £309m.

ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand

However, gilts did not fare as well, with UK Index Linked Gilts being the worst seller during the month, suffering outflows of £161m.

Bonds were not the only beneficiary of the strong sentiment that preceded the market crash. Equities overall took in £881m, while mixed asset funds were the third best-seller with net flows of £673m.

As sentiment toward the UK shifts, this was also the best geographical region in terms of sales, with UK funds taking in £355m, followed by North American and global funds, with inflows of £272m and £105m, respectively.

Tracker funds continued to see strong support, matching active fund inflows of £2.1bn in net money going in, taking the overall share of industry tracker funds under management to 17.5%.

Meanwhile, responsible investment funds saw a fresh record in retail sales, taking in £526m in January to take the total invested in these products across the industry to £28bn.

The funds hit by the coronavirus sell-off

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association, said: "The fund market got off to a strong start in the New Year, with £4.2bn invested into funds in January.

"However since then, coronavirus has affected economies around the world and unsurprisingly, markets have reacted negatively to this uncertainty. This is clearly an increasingly unsettling time for everyone, including investors.

"And while it's important to take a long-term view, with markets tending to overcome periods of volatility, we will have to wait to see how recent steep market falls have affected investor behaviour in February."