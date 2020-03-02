Update: Takeover panel grants extension in Waterfall's Pollen Street bid
In a letter to shareholders
The UK’s takeover panel has given Waterfall Asset Management 28 extra days to decide whether it wishes to table an offer for Pollen Street Secured Lending (PSSL), the investment company confirmed.
PSSL told shareholders on Tuesday (24 March) that Waterfall now had until 5pm on 21 April to submit an offer after the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers extended the previous deadline, which ended today....
