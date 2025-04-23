Magnificent Seven valuations require more structural changes to be budged from their perch

Despite lower earnings

Linus Uhlig
clock • 5 min read

Conviction for the mega-cap Magnificent Seven stocks remains strong, but analysts have forecasted the remainder of the S&P 500 will contribute more to earnings growth in the coming year.

Since the turn of the year, the Magnificent Seven companies - Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla – have all struggled to deliver the levels of performance seen during 2024.  Markets brace for Magnificent Seven results amid warnings of 'wide-ranging implications' following sentiment shift Their average earnings rose 36.8% last year, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group, and this is expected to decline to 17.1% in 2025. Meanwhile, S&P 500 excluding Magnificent Seven earnings are forecast to rise from 6.9% last year to 9.2% in 2025.  To ill...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Moody's and MSCI join forces to launch private credit investment risk assessments

Markets brace for Magnificent Seven results amid warnings of 'wide-ranging implications' following sentiment shift

Trustpilot