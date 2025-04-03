US 'in danger of throwing away 50 years of economic advantage'

Europe and Asia uniting

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

Fund managers and CIOs have described the impact of President Donald Trump’s ‘Independence Day’ tariffs as both “immediate” and “lasting”, as they digest a flurry of trade barriers “more aggressive than almost all expectations”.

With a swathe of levies introduced on some of the US' largest trading partners, portfolio managers stressed the inflationary risk of the president's measures.  Trump announced a 10% global baseline levies on 2 April, and bigger, custom tariffs for the 'worst offenders'. "Trade tariffs should be expected to increase costs and inflation, reduce economic activity, and therefore growth, reduce company profitability, whilst damaging consumer and business confidence," said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors.  US futures and European equities drop as fallout...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

US crypto giant Circle files for IPO

Investors pause on equity exodus while preparing for Trump's next moves

More on Economics

Reeves defends annual Budget to avoid 'constant chopping and changing'
Economics

Reeves defends annual Budget to avoid 'constant chopping and changing'

Treasury Committee hearing

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 03 April 2025 • 4 min read
Trump trade war could lead to $1.4trn global welfare loss as 'Liberation Day' looms
Economics

Trump trade war could lead to $1.4trn global welfare loss as 'Liberation Day' looms

UK to benefit from trade rerouting

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 April 2025 • 2 min read
Economists lambast Reeves for 'loose fiscal rules' following restoration of 'miniscule headroom'
Economics

Economists lambast Reeves for 'loose fiscal rules' following restoration of 'miniscule headroom'

IFS, Vanguard and Resolution Foundation

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 April 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot