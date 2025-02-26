UK companies to benefit from Starmer's increased defence spending

British companies are set to benefit from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s commitment to ramp up military spending to 2.5% of the UK GDP by 2027, as analysts see “significant development” for investors.
The latest boost came amid rising concerns about Europe's security future, with US President Donald Trump's administration pushing its Western allies to invest more in its own defence, as US officials met with Russia for 1-1 negotiations over ending the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday (25 February), Starmer set out plans to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 in parliament. Expectations for European defence spend surge as US-Russia 'peace' talks for Ukraine begin Addressing the House of Commons he confirmed his country's ambition to spend 3% of GDP on defence in the ne...
