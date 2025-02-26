Investors pull out of European crypto funds in 2024 amid market and political buzz

These assets had a boom in 2024, with crypto's total market cap jumping from $1.65trn to $3.21trn in late December, according to a report from Citi Research. The year was marked with major moments starting in January, when spot bitcoin ETFs were approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Crypto staking 'another milestone' in the mainstream acceptance of asset class By the end of the year, US President Donald Trump, who launched his own cryptocurrency post-election, had appointed crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins to chair the US Securities and Exchange Commission, sending da...