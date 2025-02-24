Conservatives win German election as challenges mount for next government

The election also saw the far-right AfD party climb up to 20.8%, coming in second and ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SDP), which secured just 16.4% of the votes secured. Forecasting ahead of the polls had put CDU/CSU taking just under 30% of the vote, while the nationalist AfD was forecast to secure almost 20% of the vote. DAX climbs ahead of German election as investors await potential equities surge As markets opened, European indices showed mixed results this morning (24 February), with the DAX opening 0.1% lower, according ...