US election triggers $49bn in equity inflows while UK Budget barely moves retail market

The past 12 months have been populated with several major macroeconomic events, many of which were integrally tied in with the political landscape. The UK Labour government's landslide victory back in the summer set the stage for new Chancellor Rachel Reeves to lay out the roadmap for the UK's next monetary policy vision via her first Autumn Budget. Friday Briefing: Budget 'derailed' UK resurgence trend, but it's not totally to blame for the outflows Delivered on 30 October, UK equity markets recorded a reversal of the positive summer inflows trend ahead of the event as asset manag...