FCA criticised over 'unhelpful' approach to non-financial misconduct cases

'It may be that the FCA does not have the appetite for the legal risk that would be involved in taking a case based solely on poor behaviour.'

FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi responded to the Treasury Select Committee in a letter on 5 July, confirming the regulator has been investigating the asset manager and its founder since 2021.

But Polly James, global co-leader of law firm BCLP's financial services disputes and investigations practice, argued the FCA's approach of limiting enforcement on non-financial misconduct to "very extreme" cases has been "unhelpful".

She explained that what firms can expect from the regulator in these instances has been mostly based on the FCA's "informal commentary", which she said was focused on the regulator's consideration of non-financial misconduct as "potentially relevant to assessments of individuals' fitness and propriety and breaches of regulatory conduct rules".

James' criticism centred on the fact that companies do not know what this means or how they are supposed to include these considerations in their assessments, when the regulator has not provided them with the tools for this to happen.

'Effectively powerless'

According to Simon Morris, financial services partner at law firm CMS, one of the main problems is that the FCA was now "effectively powerless" to act in the Odey case, due to recent moves taken by his firm.

Odey was ousted from his own company shortly after the Financial Times' investigation into decades of alleged sexual misconduct and as a result, he no longer holds a senior manager or certified position at Odey AM, meaning the regulator cannot act to remove him.

The other move the FCA could make, Morris explained, was banning Odey from working in the financial services industry.

However, in order to do so, the watchdog will need to "prove its case", he said.

"It seems that even after two years' investigation, [the FCA] has not come up with the evidence to show he lacks integrity for reasons of his personal conduct," Morris argued.

According to Morris, the only argument that could stick was related to the way Odey ran his company, as it may be an "easier target" for the regulator.

He added: "Nikhil Rathi's letter [hinted] at weak governance, which it might say shows Odey lacks competence.

"What often happens in similar cases is that, once the individual ceases to be active, the FCA does not act against them but relies on them being effectively barred by reason of future employers steering clear of them."

BCLP's James agreed with Morris, arguing bad behaviour is seen as "destructive to effective risk management for the simple reason that people will not name and escalate the risks that they see within their organisations if they do not feel respected and safe within their operating environment".

She said the regulator has set a "positive, psychologically informed and progressive agenda" by identifying non-financial misconduct as a risk, but reiterated it has not delivered the tools needed to "reap the benefits" of its work in this area.

James highlighted how the FCA's investigation into Crispin Odey has mostly focused on his "alleged dismissal" of the Odey AM executive committee when it tried to discipline him, while the alleged inter-personal behaviour which led to the potential disciplinary action was not taken into consideration as much.

She continued: "The FCA's apparent reticence to address the underlying behaviour in this case does not stack up with its assertions in recent years that poor behaviour at work is a risk management (and therefore a regulatory) issue.

"It may be that the FCA does not have the appetite for the legal risk that would be involved in taking a case based solely on poor behaviour. If so, it is imperative that there should at least be relevant guidance in the FCA Handbook.

"Rathi has confirmed the FCA intends to produce guidance on how non-financial misconduct should be considered within its rules ‘later this year', [but] it is unfortunate that this project appears to have been de-prioritised since it was first mentioned in the regulators' joint Diversity and Inclusion Discussion Paper in July 2021."

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets and international at the FCA, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on 5 July that the regulator takes "issues of non-financial misconduct very seriously".

"It is right and proper that [individuals who have been accused] are subject to due process and to a formal investigation and I just encourage anyone in any firm [...] if you have concerns about non-financial misconduct, make sure that [the people in question] are reported to the appropriate authorities," she added.

The FCA was contacted for comment.