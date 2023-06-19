Bank of England poised to continue hiking rates as inflation looms large

David Goebel said a 50bps increase was “not unthinkable”, adding that monetary policy committee members may be “emboldened by the Fed’s soundings”.

Ahead of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday (22 June), markets seem set on expecting at least a 25bps hike.

David Goebel, associate director of investment strategy at Evelyn Partners, noted: "It was only a few weeks ago that rate watchers were calling an imminent peak for the bank rate."

However, following data showing that private sector wage climbed to 7.6% in the three months to April and core inflation rising to 6.8% in April, expectations have shifted radically.

Katharine Neiss, chief European economist at PGIM Fixed Income, noted the "sharp contrast" between the drops in inflation in the US and euro area, and the UK.

She explained that while the US has a "too-hot labour market" and the euro area is still feeling the effects of the energy shock, the UK is affected by both, meaning it has a "bigger inflation problem than its peers".

However, Neiss said if the CPI data, which will be released the day before the decision, "comes out punchier than expected, it is possible a 50bps hike is in the frame".

Goebel agreed, stating that a 50bps increase was "not unthinkable", as the MPC members may be "emboldened by the Fed's soundings".

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said the central bank was currently "caught between a rock and a hard place, as it has to choose between pushing more mortgage borrowers towards the brink and letting inflation run riot".

He added inflation figures are likely putting pressure on the Treasury, which is aiming to meet the Prime Minister's pledge to halve inflation.

James Lynch, fixed income investment manager at Aegon Asset Management, pointed to "stickier inflation, longer lags of monetary policy to work, and second-round inflation/wage spirals" as the main reason that expectations had shifted.

Michael Saunders, a previous MPC member, said recently that the number of households on fixed mortgage deals "makes it harder for [the MPC] to calibrate the correct policy path".

Goebel explained the central bank currently estimates that only a third of the rate increases since the end of 2021 have fed through to consumers and businesses, meaning it was still unsure how effective its previous rate hikes will be at cooling inflation.

Voting patterns

With the market expecting five more 25bps increases, Lynch said it will be "looking for clues from the meeting minutes and the MPC voting pattern to ascertain how likely or not that profile is".

He expected a return to three-way splits, with two voting for no change, one or two voting for a 50bps hike, and the rest voting for a 25bps hike.

Khalaf also said if the two reliable doves on the MPC began to back rate hikes, rather than voting to maintain their levels, it would "be another reason for the market to price in higher rates".

"A few hawkish comments from the Bank of England, or some more ugly inflation data, could easily tip those expectations up to 6%," concluded Khalaf.