Jupiter proposes merger of fixed income funds

Investment Grade and Corporate Bonds

Jupiter said to clients it felt the proposed merger is "in the best interests of shareholders" and encouraged shareholders to support the proposal.
Jupiter said to clients it felt the proposed merger is "in the best interests of shareholders" and encouraged shareholders to support the proposal.

Jupiter Asset Management has continued the consolidation of its suite of products and services by proposing the merger of the Jupiter Investment Grade Bond fund with the Jupiter Corporate Bond fund.

The firm contacted shareholders on 26 May with a letter, seen by Investment Week, outlining the proposal and timetable of the merger, if approved by clients at a shareholder meeting set for 28 June.

Jupiter said the reasons for the merger were the dwindling level of assets in the Investment Grade Bond fund - the "merging fund" -  in recent years. 

Since June 2020, the fund's AUM has fallen from £430m to around £149m, according to data from FE fundinfo.

In contrast, the Corporate Bond fund  - the "receiving fund" - was larger in size at £207.9m. According to Jupiter, the strategy has "experienced a better record of net sales" to date.

Jupiter closes European small-cap fund and removes bond fund managers

Both funds have made a loss over five years. The Corporate Bond fund is down 2.1%, while the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector has lost 4% over the same period.

The Investment Grade fund is down 4.6% over a five-year period, while the ICE BofA Sterling Non-Giltsi index has fallen by 6.7%, according to FE fundinfo data.

In the letter, Jupiter outlined the timetable of events for the merger, with voting and results set to be completed by 29 June.

If the ‘Extraordinary Resolution' is approved, the merger will take place throughout July, with the deadline for clients to redeem, or switch if they do not wish to hold the Corporate Bond fund, set for 11:59am on 20 July, after which date the portfolio will be suspended.

A final valuation of the Investment Grade Bond portfolio will be carried out at midday on the 21 July, with the merger set to occur at 12:01 on the same day. Once the merger is completed, the Investment Grade Bond will be terminated.

Jupiter chair Nichola Pease steps down

Jupiter said to clients it felt the proposed merger is "in the best interests of shareholders" and encouraged shareholders to support the proposal.

It stated that no charges will apply to clients redeeming shares in the Investment Grade Bond fund, or to those switching into the new portfolio and all costs involved in the merger will be met by the manager.

If the merger is not approved, Jupiter said it will "continue to operate the merging fund as we do currently and will consider alternative options for the merging fund in line with shareholders' best interests", which could include termination.

Differences and similarities

According to the asset manager, the proposed merger will give clients in the Investment Grade Bond fund the opportunity to invest in a fund which "provides continuity of asset allocation exposure (primarily Sterling Corporate Bonds), investment style and risk level".

Both portfolios are currently run by the same management team, with Adam Darling and Harry Richards set to remain managers on the final product.

The funds also run the same investment process, to achieve income and capital growth higher than that of the ICE BofA Sterling Non-Gilt Index (the target benchmark), while having at least 70% of the assets invested in fixed interest securities with the use of derivatives, and both run in the IA Sterling Corporate Bond Sector already.

Jupiter changes benchmarks on two funds

But there are some differences between the two, including the investment objectives.

The merging fund has the objective to achieve a return over rolling three-year periods whereas the Corporate Bond fund has a longer investment timeframe of at least five years.

The types of fixed interest securities which can be invested in differ as well. The merging fund is able to hold investment grade corporate debt securities, while the receiving fund invests in fixed interest securities and convertible bonds and preference shares.

The Corporate Bond fund also has "explicit restrictions on the use of derivatives", according to Jupiter, which are in place to ensure its risk profile is not heightened.

Although the merging fund does not have the same limits, the derivatives held in it already comply with the Investment Grade fund's set limits.

Eve Maddock-Jones
