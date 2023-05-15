Stock Spotlight: No fears of Burberry abandoning UK despite chair's pessimistic comments

The UK accounts for around 7% of Burberry’s total revenue, according to data from Morningstar, with Europe comprising around 20% of its revenue in 2021/22.

Last month, Murphy, who has been chair of the £10bn luxury brand since 2018, called out Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to remove VAT refunds when he served as chancellor, claiming it had "made the UK the least attractive shopping destination".

From the audience at an event organised by the government for business leaders in London, he said the move had been "a spectacular own goal", and appealed to the PM to backtrack on the policies.

The UK accounts for around 7% of Burberry's total revenue, according to data from Morningstar Direct, with Europe comprising around 20% of its revenue in 2021/22.

The chair's comments come as many major UK brands have chosen to delist from the UK in favour of other markets, as the tougher macroeconomic backdrop and despondency surrounding UK assets from institutional and retail investors has left the UK perpetually unloved with investors since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Indeed, in the same outburst, Murphy called Brexit a "drag on growth" and said the decision to leave the EU had "had a significant friction effect on trade", although he added this was "hopefully not forever".

But Murphy's comments did not convince Nick Kissack, manager of the Schroder UK Alpha Plus fund, that the firm was planning to move away from the UK.

Kissack said it had previously engaged with Burberry - which comprises 6.5% of the portfolio - about the VAT refunds subject Murphy referred to, as well a "variety of issues".

He welcomed the "healthy debate that the chair's comments bring, especially if it results in greater value for the UK economy and our investors via our Burberry shareholding".

Jelena Sokolova, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, added that Murphy's comments were about the perspective an overseas tourists may have of the UK as a shopping destination, and said she "did not think delisting chances were high".

Kissack agreed, adding he was "not concerned about the future of Burberry in the UK".

He said: "Many of the recent listing moves have been driven by businesses where the US represents a majority of earnings, such as Ferguson."

Burberry did not respond to comment requests regarding its future plans for the UK or Murphy's statements.

Kissack added Burberry has "always had a very strong British heritage since its incarnation in 1856, and this was evidenced at the recent debut collection by new creative director Daniel Lee in February".

Lee joined Burberry from rival Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta, where he previously held the same role.

He also previously worked as creative direct at Celine, and worked at other fashion firms, such as Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

Longstanding investor in Burberry Nick Train said today (15 May) the warm response to Lee's first show in the role had "reminded investors that actually this is an iconic, global, luxury brand, well-positioned to benefit from wealth being created".

His Finsbury Growth & Income trust has the largest allocation to Burberry out of any UK domiciled open-ended funds and investment trusts, at 10%, according to data from Morningstar Direct.

Just over 200 UK domiciled funds currently have an active position in Burberry, according to data from Morningstar Direct, and it is the 248th most popular stock on interactive investor's platform since the beginning of the year.

Train declined to comment on Murphy's recent outburst.

LVMH and China boost

The company's full-year results are due to be published later this week, and Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said that with shares up 62% over the last year, and 25% year-to-date, "expectations will be high for a continuation of the group's momentum".

He added clients would be "especially focused" on its outlook for China exposure, which he said was a "very important market to Burberry, not just in terms of mainland China but also tourists abroad".

Richard Bullas, co-head of small- and mid-cap UK at Martin Currie, said the reopening of China earlier this year could "continue to generate tailwinds with some 40% of revenue generated from Chinese consumers".

He continued: "Burberry is one of the few independent luxury brands with scale and heritage left in the industry as consolidation by large European fashion houses continues - a long growth runway lies ahead, with an ambition to increase online revenue as well as increasing the mix of much higher margin categories such as leather goods."

The luxury retail space as a whole has proven to be resilient amid a more volatile macroeconomic period, with higher production costs alongside rising inflation seemingly not phasing the stocks as its clients continue to spend money.

This was evidenced by fellow luxury retailer LVMH becoming the first European company to achieve a market value exceeding $500bn, a milestone Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said had provided a boost to the entire luxury retail space.