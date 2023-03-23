Higher inflation forces BoE to pursue rate rise in face of banking crisis

Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research at the Wealth Club, said “ we understand why there is a growing chorus of commentators calling for a pause here”.

UK inflation hit 10.4% in February, an unexpected increase that followed three months of consecutive declines.

The Office for National Statistics said the increases were largely attributed to rises in housing and household services - in particular fuel, gas and electricity prices - as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The result "refocused the BoE's attention on inflation", said William Marshall, CIO at Hymans Robertson Investment Services.

Marshall said the fragility seen in the banking sector over recent weeks had created some uncertainty for the Bank of England going into today's (23 March) meeting, but noted the decision to raise rates by 25bps showed the central bank remained committed to trying to manage inflation.

Fed chooses 'lesser of three evils' with 25bps hike

The Bank matched the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase the day before, both of which had received pressure to pause its QT programme amid a US and European banking crisis.

At the start of the month, markets had been confidently pricing in a rate hike, with some forecasting the inflation was close to or at its peak, especially in the US.

But the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS significantly reduced expectations amid the volatility.

At the time of SVB's collapse, the BoE said the wider UK banking system remains "safe, sound, and well capitalised". The Bank's governor Andrew Bailey is due to give oral evidence on the collapse of SVB and the sale of its UK subsidiary to HSBC for £1 next week.

In the days leading up to the policy meetings of both central banks, some stability resumed as the markets recognised this was not a 2008-repeat, but uncertainty remains about how their QT policy will continue.

Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research at the Wealth Club, said " we understand why there is a growing chorus of commentators calling for a pause here".

He said: "The US and Europe have come very close to a banking crisis over the previous two weeks and monetary conditions will tighten significantly as a result, placing further strain on the sector."

Bank of England finds SVB UK clients pulled £3bn on day of collapse

Moyes added that inflation is now expected to fall rapidly in the near term, which could mean the peak of interest rates is near.

Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist on global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: "Big picture, the UK economy has contended with a series of large supply shocks in recent years, including Brexit, the pandemic, the energy price shock and decline in labour supply.

"These headwinds are fading to varying degrees and supply side reforms included in the Spring Budget support the case for better outcomes on inflation ahead."

Karen Ward, chief market strategist EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management, argued against this, saying the various shocks the UK has dealt with, combined with its persistent inflation, appear more worrying in the UK than elsewhere.

"We are concerned that the Bank will find itself outside of the central bank herd in the second half of the year," she said.

However, a continuation of the Bank's QT programme may not guarantee an easier time for markets, Wealth Club's Moyes added.

"We may soon discover ‘the cure is worse than the disease' as the banking sector groans under the weight of aggressive rate rises", he said, since the knock-on effects for the banking sector are yet to materialise.

UK inflation spike 'unlikely to persist' but could turn sticky

Outside of the banks, the ongoing cost of living crisis has increased pressure on the Bank of England to manage its inflation policy.

Along with the Fed, the UK central bank has been aiming for a ‘soft landing', ultimately trying to hike rates without crashing the economy into a recession.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt voiced his support for the BoE's decision, noting that "with rising prices strangling growth and eroding family budgets, the sooner we grip inflation the better for everyone".

The Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet again on 11 May. The consensus, according to Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, is that there will be one more rate increase, with the peak rate being focused at 4.5%. However, he noted this potential hike will be "data dependent and could all too easily change".