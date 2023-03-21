BoE 'could hold rates' in wake of Credit Suisse and SVB

The market is pricing a 50/50 chance of a 25bp hike by the BoE, after a fraught week for the financial services sector.

With the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, real weaknesses emerging at First Republic Bank and then the dramatic takeover by UBS of Credit Suisse, long-brewing troubles blew up into a big loss of confidence for markets.

The turmoil wrought by Credit Suisse and SVB has raised questions over future rate hikes from central banks in the EU, Britain and the US, ultimately restricting credit growth to slow demand, and some say this may absolve the need for more central bank action.

Credit Suisse takeover sparks calls for legal challenges

The European Central Bank still went ahead with its 50bps hike last week, despite it warning that banks could be vulnerable to further hikes.

The Bank of England is due to announce its next interest rate decision on Thursday (23 March), with the Fed meeting a day earlier (22 March).

CJ Cowan, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: "These events put central banks in an even tougher spot now as financial stability concerns have resurfaced but inflation still remains uncomfortably high and is showing signs that it won't fall as far or as fast as hoped.

"The Bank of England appears to be looking for an excuse to pause hikes, citing the lags that monetary policy works over."

He said: "Several MPC members are particularly concerned about the rate sensitivity of the British consumer given most mortgage rates are only fixed over a relatively short horizon, so it would not be a big surprise to see the BoE use recent events as justification to pause rate hikes."

Prices in the UK are still rising, albeit more slowly. The Consumer Prices Index rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to January 2023, down from 10.5% in December 2022.

As for the Federal Reserve, Cowan expected it "to proceed with caution", adding it may be that a sustained pause at current rates would prove to be sufficient to gradually rein in inflation, "but the political pressure to control inflation quickly is high".

Even if there is a pause on Wednesday, "there could well be a few more hikes to go unless the economy slows much more quickly or further contagion in the banking sector is not prevented," he said.

BoE reasserts equity investors should bear losses before AT1 bondholders

Markets have been quick to price in central banks cutting rates to stabilise the situation, but the BlackRock Investment Institute described the theory as "the old playbook", adding that it no longer thinks it applies because of persistent inflation, as confirmed by last week's US CPI.

"We see central banks sticking to a 'separation principle' - using balance sheets and other tools to ensure financial stability while keeping monetary policy focused on reining in inflation," the note said.

But while comparisons to the 2008/09 global financial crisis are a stretch too far, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said enough similarities exist to generate a similar central bank policy response, quantitative easing and interest rate cuts.

He said measures are needed "to bolster faith to prevent runs on deposits, boost asset prices (especially for the government bonds owned by banks) and get credit flowing again, so the banking crisis does not spill over into the real economy and provoke a deep recession".

Mould admitted these measures "may not sound like a pleasant prospect for central bankers in the UK, EU and USA when inflation is still running above their 2% inflation targets".

But he added: "The world is now so much more indebted in 2023 than it was in 2009 that a credit shock simply cannot be afforded. A tiny blip in credit growth in the USA in 2008 - the only time credit shrank since 1950 - produced an economic downturn and financial market meltdown of epic proportion."