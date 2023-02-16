FCA: 'What gets measured and incentivised gets done'

Several considerations in the paper regarding governance cover a wide realm of topics for discussion.

While the guardrails for labelling and marketing are currently being thrashed out, the newly released discussion paper signals the broadening of the FCA's spotlight upon the sustainable investment sector.

This time, governance, incentivisation and competence are the territories within view, with feedback on the 97-page tome being requested from regulated firms by 10 May.

Upon the release of Finance for positive sustainable change, Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the FCA, published an entry on the regulator's blog.

It read: "We need to start closing the say-do gap and move from well-meaning commitments to real action…Creating positive, sustainable change isn't just about climate change. It is about looking beyond and considering the wider environmental issues, such as biodiversity and nature, as well as social and governance issues, such as diversity and inclusion, the living wage, fair taxation and supply chains.

"So, as financial services firms adapt to this changing world, their governance arrangements, incentives structures and capabilities must keep pace and remain consistent."

The paper was published "to start a discussion" - with a notable callout for learnings within engagement and stewardship activities.

It stated: "We want to see active investor stewardship that supports a market-led transition to a more sustainable future. We are also inviting specific feedback on how FCA-regulated asset managers and asset owners govern and incentivise effective investor stewardship."

The surprise drop

Despite the unexpected release of the paper, James Corah head of sustainability at CCLA, was assured by both the contents of the paper and its proximity to the closing of the SDR consultation.

"It is a hugely positive step in the fact that it is the regulator delivering upon that objective of promoting the finance industry as genuinely a force for good, something that genuinely delivers real-world change."

Paris Jordan, senior multi asset analyst at Waverton Investment Management, was glad for the FCA's change in tack to facilitating an early open discussion with the industry, in contrast to how other reforms have been approached.

She said: "It seems they have learned from SDR…I am impressed with the amount of engagement the FCA has had with practitioners".

Julia Dreblow, who consulted the FCA on SDR as part of the Disclosures and Labelling Advisory Group, is assured that the watchdog's desire for a two-way conversation is "entirely genuine".

She viewed the overall intention behind the paper as "simply put - to get the information communicated properly, and then people can make the right decisions."

Governing governance

The FCA has included analysis of remuneration, board make-up, incentivisation and company culture by both academics - London Business School and the University of Oxford - and industry groups and consultants - London Stock Exchange, Deloitte, and Chapter Zero among others.

Queries include whether the regulator should set guidance relating to technical elements of sustainability governance such as: sustainability-related management information, methodologies, systems, and controls; audit trails and how to monitor progress against public commitments.

More 'human' elements are also covered, such as whether prescriptions should be given as to board makeup to ensure appropriate sustainability and climate expertise is represented; as well as how firms' culture and behaviour can support positive sustainable change.

Crucially, incentivisation and remuneration are looked at in depth.

The paper raises queries around whether the FCA should assert which role within a senior management team is held responsible for the delivery of the firm's climate transition plan, what sustainability-linked incentives should be considered, whether they should be expanded to a wider cohort of employees and over what timescales they should account for.

Likewise, the regulator raised whether senior management should receive remuneration adjustments if sustainability targets are not met.

Dreblow observes clear evidence in the paper of the FCA "trying to create a structure that is going to work going forwards...they have really thought through all the different parts that people have told them to."

The paper also raised the potential for reforms not just across how investors govern themselves but also in how they preside over their investee organisations.

Therefore, effective stewardship is discussed at length, including how to pick out any conflicts of interest and whether collectivised stewardship across managers should be encouraged to address the most pressing, systemic risks to businesses.

Jordan remarked on the suggestions, stating: "You have got to bring people along with you. If the FCA were to outline something incredibly stringent around governance and make it very granular, [they would] alienate the people [they are] trying to bring along."

"If you start getting prescriptive on the basic things like board members makeup, you [risk] things like affirmative action and that is not conducive to everybody being on the same page and everybody moving forwards."

She asserts that "prescriptiveness is going to be really tough" when attempting to hold senior management to account over tight measures at the early stages. She continues: "I think the way you do it is to look at processes.

"What process do you have in place to consider diversity? What process do you have in place when you are prioritising your engagements with external firms? What processes can you demonstrate that you are taking active positive stewardship because the outcomes are going to be really hard to measure right now. So we might have to scrutinise the process."

James Corah would also share concerns if the FCA were to define targets with inflexible KPIs or scorecards: "Sometimes that [approach] can drive behaviours that are focused on the minutiae, rather than the holistic outcomes."

He continued: "There is a slight contradiction in the paper to some extent; it is implicitly pushing this idea of detailed sustainability KPIs that drive remuneration and culture being a positive thing - but fundamentally if you get very individualistic rewards, it can actually undermine your culture. It needs to be included, but it needs to be included in a more holistic and balanced way.

"I am supportive of remuneration being driven by a company's sustainability outputs", but he believed the onus should not stop there.

"They will have to be supported by a very good sustainability function. And then, there is a responsibility on the rest of the business to be aligned with that."

He also questioned why such incentives have not naturally been felt by the sector before now.

He asked: "I wonder why we are treating ESG as slightly different with accountability, as in effect, it is the same as every other financial regulation. Are they clear, not misleading, and are you doing what you say you are doing?"

Corah was hopeful that the FCA does indeed charge the most senior management with the responsibility of firmwide sustainability as it muses in the paper.

"I think that is a sensible approach because that embeds [the issues] within the company rather than creating a sustainability niche".

This, he raised is increasingly important within larger firms in order to ensure there are no contradictions between Corporate Social Responsibility and investment teams.

He gave the example of one team within the organisation championing the firm becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer and another championing wage suppression within an investee as a means to contain inflation.

Yet, Dreblow was encouraged by acknowledgements the FCA have made concerning such disconnects: "They have recognised that the area's got to be a whole lot more grown up and [sustainability] genuinely cannot be just a bolt-on, it is got to be integral to the day to day business".

She also urges the regulator to be mindful of tying certain incentives to one-dimensional measures of wider "sustainability".

"We cannot just incentivise being low carbon because many will then just invest in banks instead - who are often the ones financing the coal and oil anyway. So we need those setting the rules to understand the chain of how things are joined together to ensure that true good behaviour is what is incentivised."

Engagement announcements

Recent ShareAction research has found that engagement strategies are often poorly articulated with vague reporting, but Jordan sees the issue with a more sympathetic eye.

"These areas are harder. Wider sustainability, social diversity and inclusion, are almost ‘softer' areas than simply asking [an organisation] ‘What are your carbon emissions?', so because it is less science-based, you have got to take a more pragmatic approach."

James Corah feels assured by how the FCA's considerations around stewardship could help bolster the SDR labels for better.

"When it comes to [the] ‘sustainable improvers' [label], its going to be very difficult for firms to evidence that they are a ‘sustainable improver' if they have different stewardship strategies.

"So on one hand, they have a fund that is driving change, and on another hand they are approaching it differently. And that is very difficult to show that you are meaningfully trying to achieve that objective. And so I do think that this paper further underpins that notion that you have to be all-in."

"I have always been of the view that stewardship is the best way that investors can genuinely drive change…so the FCA doubling down on that is really really supportive, because what we have seen, to some extent is engagement and stewardship sometimes being reduced to ‘I have asked the question and now I will go away'.

But what we know is that if you want to use engagement to drive change, it takes so much more resource, so much more effort to actually get [issues] over the line, than it does just to ask one question or have one due diligence meeting."

There has been concern within the sector that some of the SDR proposals could drive stewardship on small issues which are measurable rather than on greater ones which have less immediately tangible outcomes.

Dreblow sees the current industry 'data gap' as an inevitable blocker to effective measurement or the setting of meaningful targets at for engagement.

She said: "We need a lot more data. We need a lot more information. But a lot of the time, asset managers are trying to collect information from companies that the companies do not produce or do not know how to produce.

Dreblow asserts, however, that even perfect information sources can still only provide a one-dimensional view of an issue.

"Data can cover a multitude of sins" she said.

"You need to know that there are people being talked to on the ground and listened to - and if they have got a problem, that the asset manager is going to do something about it. That is not something you are going to pick up on in a ratings-agency screen."

Aggregating stewardship efforts from multiple active managers is an area now coming into the FCA's focus.

This activity already occurs but garnering a more ordered approach could be a distinct positive to come from new reforms according to Dreblow.

She says "Collaborative engagement is absolutely necessary. I think it is amazing. I think it makes far more sense. You can pull the knowledge of many groups of shareholders working together and can then draw a line in the sand for companies and say "this is what we need to see".

Yet, the increasing politicisation of ESG is placing such collaboration under the spotlight. Republican backlash is citing "market manipulation", calling for collaborative engagements to be made illegal.

As Dreblow asserted, "Some American asset managers have got a real problem on their hands", meaning the FCA will have to be mindful of unfolding sentiments across the Atlantic when considering reforms in this area.

Confidence in competence

As is apparent from the above, the subject of both investor and investee competence is where overlaps between the paper's areas of focus can be seen.

The watchdog asks the sector to identify prominent knowledge gaps and where they could harm market integrity, consumer protection and competition.

Likewise, it proposes the potential for setting competence expectations and consistent training metrics to reduce any risks of professional misrepresentation.

Dreblow applauds the FCA's intent behind this area of focus, "Getting people to manage the area properly, making it part of our pay structure, and ensuring people are actually competent to talk about it. It is brilliant."

She sees no room for financial training and qualifications that lack sustainability content - "No course nowadays should be overlooking this. It has got to be part of all training because there is nothing sustainability does not touch."

Jordan believes that a crucial ingredient in addressing the FCA's feared "skills gap" is leveraging wider industry experts and academic studies - not solely for upskilling but also to home in on the most impactful areas to reform.

She said: "I would like to see the FCA working with specialists experts...there is no point writing prescriptive measures on things that are not material. At this stage, we need to be focusing on the things that matter and have the most positive change."

Corah cites that a professional's level of competence can be more subjectively ascertained than by using a particular training metric.

He stated "If your purpose is not genuinely to use sustainable finance to drive change, then quite frankly, you are not going to be able to succeed in delivering the additionality that we need to have to use sustainable finance to deliver the positive change the FCA is looking for."

Corah also does not tend to agree with the remarks surrounding a potential professional skills gap, beliving the inclusion of competency reforms within the paper speaks to the progress that has been made in understanding what is truly required to excel in the field.

He explained: "I do not think it is a training or competency gap. I think it is a recognition that actually driving change from stewardship is a specialist skill, and the houses who are very good at it have invested in people who genuinely have that as their primary purpose.

"The gap is in emphasis. So, if sustainability really is about driving change rather than risk minimisation, then you need to emphasise that, and I do not think that, as an industry, we have always emphasised that in the way we should have".

He continues: "A climate change person would not be an expert on social factors… we need to have people having credible conversations with boards [so] they need to be genuine subject matter experts to the point where they are respected by the people who only do that thing."

And this appears important, not just to ensure sustainable investment or stewardship teams have appropriately skills professionals but also to create a naturally more inclusive sector which facilitates expertise being brought in from wider, more specialist areas.

"We need to make sure there are deep subject matter experts who are able to represent the whole industry. I do not think that necessarily it is about creating the idea of ‘sign-off' of professionals but [the paper] is recognising that we need different skill sets to use the investment industry as the platform to drive change, rather than the ones you do need to build portfolios," Corah added.