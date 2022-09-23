'Nothing mini about this Budget': Industry reacts to the largest package of tax cuts in five decades

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the tax cuts were the largest since the budget of 1972 - which is widely remembered as ending in disaster because of its inflationary effect.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his Mini Budget this morning, where he outlined sweeping tax cuts to households and businesses, stamp duty changes and several other fiscal policies to target economic growth of 2.5% a year.

"There was nothing mini about this Budget, with the new chancellor announcing more changes to the nation's finances than many previous full-blown Budgets," said Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell.

Ben Russon, UK equity portfolio manager at Martin Currie, said that the new government's ‘pro-growth' Mini Budget is "gambling" on debt-funded fiscal loosening in an attempt to boost the underlying growth trajectory of the UK economy.

"The three main criticisms of this approach are the timing, the impact it will have upon the national debt and the regressive bias of the policies, often described as ‘trickle-down' economics," he said.

Sweeping tax cuts

One of the biggest surprises of the Mini Budget was the announcement of the scrapping of the additional rate of income tax, meaning the highest earners in the UK will now face a maximum 40% tax rate on their earnings, rather than the current 45%.

Kwarteng also announced plans to bring forward the planned cut to basic rate income tax, cutting the current 20% rate to 19% from next April, 12 months earlier than planned.

The abolition of the top rate of income tax will benefit around 1.9% of the UK's highest earners from April 2023, said Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter.

For many additional-rate taxpayers, with earnings above £150,000, the abolition of the 45% rate will significantly reduce their income tax bill. Someone earning £175,000 will take home an additional £1,250 a year, which increases to £3,280 when including the removal of the 1.25% National Insurance hike.

"Higher earners receiving larger tax cut benefits will not sit well with lower earners. Income inequality is decisively not addressed in this announcement," said Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments.

The government also told MPs today that next year's planned 6% corporation tax hike will be cancelled, with corporation tax set to remain at 19% rather than increasing to 25%. This new fiscal policy was better received by industry experts.

"The recently confirmed cancelling of the corporation tax rise that was due to come in next year will mean a boost to expected future earnings for many domestic UK businesses," said Laura Foll, UK equities portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

"This earnings benefit will come at a welcome time when given the uncertainty of the economic backdrop there are ‘question marks' about earnings capability in 2023 and beyond."

Stamp duty reform and investment zones

The chancellor also confirmed a stamp duty cut, effective from today (23 September), in a bid to boost movement in the housing market.

"Every chancellor wants to have their moment as a magician and pull a rabbit out of a hat at a budget," said Quilter's Griffin. "While today's ‘fiscal statement' is of course far from a budget, the cut to stamp duty represents just one of Kwarteng's crowd pleasing tricks."

"Like some of the other plans revealed at the mini-budget today this represents a gamble for the government and one that may not pay off."

With regards to the introduction of investment zones, Rory Stuart, wealth planning director at atomos, said: "The whole idea of enterprise zones runs the risk of moving investment and growth out of other areas rather than creating growth."

Another measure introduced in today's Mini Budget is a cut of the highest rate of dividend tax from 39.35% to 32.5%. According to AJ Bell's Suter, this will only benefit the wealthy.

"Retail investors will only benefit from the changes if they have significant portfolios outside of a pension or ISA, as these shelter dividends from tax," she said.

"Even then, they will only see a lower tax bill if their annual dividends are over the annual dividend allowance of £2,000. To be in that position you would have to have a portfolio of over £50,000 if it was yielding 4% a year."

‘No magic money tree'

On Wednesday (21 September), the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank and Citi released a report, which stated that the planned permanent tax cuts, alongside rises in the cost of debt interest and welfare payments would push borrowing to "unsustainable levels", creating a £60bn-a-year hole in the budget.

Suter warned that "no magic money tree exists" and that the scale of public borrowing to fund the new government's fiscal policy plan "will be eye-watering".

"We need vast growth in the economy to pay for the cheques that Mr Kwarteng is signing off on today. Considering just yesterday the Bank of England said it thinks the nation is already in recession, that is quite the turnaround story that the new chancellor is banking on," she said.

Oliver Jones, asset allocation strategist at Rathbones, said that while the energy bill freeze has lowered and brought forward the likely peak in headline inflation, the substantial extra support to demand "may well keep underlying inflation pressure uncomfortably strong for an extended period".

"Together, they amount to a loosening of fiscal policy worth perhaps 6% of GDP," Jones said. "But opting for broad-brush fiscal loosening over targeted support for those most vulnerable to rising energy costs also increases the chances of high inflation sticking around for longer."