Are NAV increases on renewable infrastructure trusts here to stay?

Eight of the renewable infrastructure trusts are on double digit premiums

The trust, and a number of its peers, are sitting on double digit premiums as they benefit from, among other things, a rise in power prices and inflation expectations. But are further NAV increases on the cards for these companies? The jury is out.

Mick Gilligan, head of managed portfolio services at Killik, labelled the update from the £670.4m JLEN trust as a "blow out" and noted that it was "materially higher than most of the peer group".

He cited Bluefield Solar's NAV increase of 3.3% over the first quarter of the year and Greencoat UK Wind's 11.8% increase as examples.

However, it can be difficult to compare trusts in this sector because some apply forward pricing and others do not.

Greencoat, Renewable Infrastructure Group, Octopus Renewable Infrastructure trust and JLEN reflect forward market pricing, while Bluefield Solar Income and Foresight Solar Fund do not.

Gilligan explained the forward price contracts mean "the valuation process of this investment involves estimating the future cash flows and then ‘discounting' them to arrive at a current value".

The discount rate used is "crucial to the current value and is largely a reflection of predictability and risk," according to Gilligan.

"The discount rate should be a guide to the level of return investors can expect," he explained.

However, he added that it shows investors what the expected return on the portfolio or NAV is, not the expected return on JLEN shares.

"Several other factors need to be considered to determine the expected return on the shares: e.g., ongoing charges, level of premium to NAV, gearing," he explained.

His preferred method is what "JP Morgan Cazenove refers to as a Steady State valuation approach". This attempts to adjust the discount rate for a range of factors.

He said according to this approach the portfolio offers a steady state return of 6.9% and while this is lower than the 7.3% discount rate, it is still "the most attractive steady state return of the renewable infrastructure peer group".

However, analysts at Numis said the use of these "market forwards" leads to volatility of the NAV and "little guarantee that funds can crystallise these higher assumption in cash terms".

They highlighted the Octopus Renewable Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), which reduced its Q1 NAV by 1.8p as it was unable to capture the higher pricing that was in their model in December.

Since then ORIT has applied a higher discount rate of 20% up from the 5-10% previously.

"The quantum of JLEN's uplift also illustrates that forward market pricing remains elevated, as has been represented in recent uplifts reported by UKW [Greencoat Wind] and ORIT," the Numis note said.

Given the numerous factors at play in analysing portfolio revenues Numis analysts concluded that without additional colour it was hard to see "the extent to which the [JLEN] uplift is embedded or temporary".

"At this stage it feels one-off in nature and must reflect something specific within the JLEN portfolio," the note said.

James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, disagreed, saying that while the size of the NAV uplifts across the sector may moderate, there is likely to be a trend of higher NAVs.

He explained that several trusts have been trying to lock in high power prices.

"At end December, price fixing arrangements were in place for 100% of JLEN's wind portfolio by generation through to March 2022 which then tapered down to 40% by March 2024. So, revenues from this area are now rising," he explained.

This, combined with the fact UK subsidies are index-linked to RPI, inflation looks to be more persistent and that medium and long term power price assumptions "are still quite conservative", all makes Carthew optimistic about JLEN and its peers.