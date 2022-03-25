EU sustainability regulation defended in Luxembourg

One speaker even highlighted part of the issue is people are mistaken in thinking Article 8 funds are green funds.

Set inbetween Luxembourg's old town and highly modern financial district, the ALFI European Asset Management Conference dedicated three and a half hours solely to ESG, with other panels not in that time period still straying into the conversation.

While the conversations touched on several different aspects of ESG investing and its impact on asset management, the panellists kept returning to EU Sustainability Taxonomy.

Marc-André Bechet, deputy director general of the association of the Luxembourg fund industry, called the regulation one of the "biggest changes in regulation ever".

The Sustainability Finance Disclosure Regulation aims to create a standard for market participants on what is sustainable. It requires firms to report the EU Taxonomy alignment as part of the sustainability profile of funds, which need to be classified into one of three categories:

Article 6: non-sustainable funds

Article 8: funds that promote sustainable characteristics but not as an overarching objective

Article 9: funds that have been specifically created to address sustainability goals

However, while the move toward standardisation has been applauded, critics say it has not achieved what it set out to do. Earlier this month, ClarityAI analysed 31,000 equity funds that are branded in some way as ‘green' and found that just 3.9% of Article 8 funds have alignment with green revenues, just 0.3% higher than the average.

Enter now: Investment Week launches Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

At the conference, Bechet noted that "we are mistaken in thinking an Article 8 fund is a green fund".

"This is not what the [European] Commission had in mind," he explained. "They really want to push the economy to a green economy and you can only do that if we invest, to an extent, in brown industries."

He went on to note that there was a huge piece of work that needed to be done and he was frustrated with critics of the taxonomy and those who said it was not fit for purpose.

"Let's move on, let's do it" he said. "In the second review in a few years time we can improve the framework."

Bechet said figures from the EC showed that in 2019 only 3% of turnover was aligned to the taxonomy and that gives "an indication of the magnitude of things we have to do".

Claude Marx, director general of the regulatory body the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, also said he was "sometimes irritated" by the "overinflating of small issues or inconsistencies and imperfections in the area".

"One should not forget that this is not another piece of regulation," he said. "This is about our contribution, the contribution of the finance sector, to save the planet. So, it is quite unique in that sense."

The regulator acknowledged that the current regulation is "imperfect" and there are "things that are not clear" but urged the audience to remember there was an urgency to act.

"My advice here would be the following," Marx said. "Don't spend too much time on debating what isn't perfect or some inconsistencies that you have spotted, the regulator will not expect the impossible from you."

He added the industry should be taking action on what is clear now and "identifying the right data sources".

Impax hires head of distribution for Europe and Asia Pacific

Divestment debate

Part of the challenge for the EU taxonomy and indeed other ‘green' labelling is the divestment debate. In other words, firms maintain they are holding ‘brown companies' because they are engaging with them on their transition.

Lucie Pinson, founder and executive director of Reclaim Finance, a not-for-profit, noted at the conference that while she understood "engagement can be an effective tool" the loudest advocates of it, such as BlackRock, are not using it appropriately.

"Engagement must be deeply reviewed," she said and added that the "end of expansion" into fossil fuels should be considered a "red line" and lead to divestment if not adhered to after one year.

"If you are launching new funds," she told the audience, "You should only be supporting the transition [to net zero]. You should not be integrating fossil fuel companies into new funds or purchasing shares on the primary market," she said.

Regulatory fragmentation

Another issue on the minds of the industry professionals was regulatory fragmentation in the sustainable space.

In the CEO panel, Bechet said this was not just fragmentation of Europe versus other markets, but discrepancies that exists across European nations and the fact that some countries within the EU have additional regulatory hurdles.

He highlighted that while there was an average of 22% of European funds categorised as Article 8, there were significant discrepancies across geographies with Sweden having 92% of its funds in the category, while Ireland had just 9%.

He added the UK proposal to have five categories in its version of the regulations, SDR, "does not help".

Bechet went on to say "we should not try and find advantages and niches" highlighting that need for "agreement from all asset managers".