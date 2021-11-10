University of Leeds calls for investment disclaimer reform

Research from the university found the investment standard disclaimer 'past performance does not guarantee future results' had little impact on the decision-making of most participants.

The team tracked the investment decisions made by around 1600 individuals in mutual funds over 60 simulated months.

In a press release, the university said the disclaimer "backfired for participants with no previous stock market experience, who instead chose to base their decisions on high management fees".

The rationale for investing in funds with higher fees was the belief that those higher fees meant better outcomes, the university said.

The Leeds researchers tested a new disclaimer, initially proposed by Dr Philip Newall from CQ University, Australia: "Some people invest based on past performance, but funds with low fees have the highest future results".

FCA delays PRIIPs KIDs policy statement to Q1 2022 Dr Newall said this disclaimer "triggers a social comparison in relation to other investors, which has been shown to be more efficient in nudging behaviour".

He added: "It also proposes more clear guidance on the ideal way to choose a mutual fund, which is focusing on lower fees."

Professor Peter Ayton, director of the Centre for Decision Research at Leeds Business School, added that not only does the current disclaimer lead to the wrong behaviour, its "vagueness" means investors "still believe that there is a relationship between the two, if not a 100% correlation".

The academics noted the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) current consultation on how to improve Key Investor Information Documents (KIID).

Fund groups urge inclusion of past performance in PRIIPs KIDs They said The FCA's aim is "to rely less on past performance and more on future expected performance".

Dr Leonardo Cohen commented: "The FCA's direction of travel is right, but we believe that there should more focus on educating investors about the detrimental impact of fees on their investment."

The research was carried out by Professor Peter Ayton, Dr Leonardo Weiss Cohen (now at Kingston University) and Dr Philip Newall, CQ University, Australia.

Their paper is titled: Persistence is futile: Chasing of past performance in repeated investment choices.