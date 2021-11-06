How asset managers fit in the 'Just Transition'

However, that role has limits and Ben Caldecott, director of the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment (CGFI), warned it is heavily dependent on the outcome of government negotiations.

The ‘Just Transition' has been reiterated an overwhelming number of times at COP26. A global understanding for this term was established by the International Labour Organization in 2015.

The agency describes the just transition as a process "towards an environmentally sustainable economy," which "needs to be well managed and contribute to the goals of decent work for all, social inclusion and the eradication of poverty".

The case for investment involvement

A significant part of the just transition narrative is acknowledging that emerging markets are disproportionately impacted by climate change and that this is at the hands of developed markets.

In acknowledgment of this, Sir Simon Fraser - co-founder of consultancy Flint Global - said in a speech at a Federated Hermes event: "A net zero aligned portfolio of US and European equities is not going to help mitigate climate change, or the global inequality that comes with it.

"This capital needs to be allocated to emerging markets for new investments in mitigation, adaptation and new technology."

He acknowledged that this carries different risk and return profiles and so went on to add that "state balance sheets and development banks are going have to step up, take more risks, mobilise more capital, in partnership with the private sector".

Vicky Sins, climate lead for the World Benchmarking Alliance, said finance can play their role through engagement with companies.

She described a complicated scenario in her hometown in the Netherlands where a steel plant is based. She explained while the steel plant was harmful to the health of the town, the local economy was dependent on it and steel is required for the transition to net zero. Therefore, even if they did shut it down they would be exporting the problem elsewhere.

Sins said that these companies need ambitious net zero plans and investors have a role to play in forcing their adoption.

"I am asking you to really step up and come together to take collective action, create transparency, and look at what the true position of these companies are," she said.

Laurie Spengler, director and lead expert at the Impact Investing Institute, agreed that finance has an important role to play. She concluded that "finance cannot solve social injustice, but it can chip away at it and improve it".

In the final session focusing on social justice, Daniel Godfrey, senior adviser at Federated Hermes, and Baroness Helena Kennedy suggested the creation of a 'Charter for Social Justice' in order for the industry to "work together to try to create a common language of those minimum standards and social justice so that investors can look at the behaviour of companies".

The limits of the case

However, on the other side of the coin, at a separate event, CFGI's Caldecott said he "had not drank the Kool Aid" around the investment communities' role in a just transition.

He said that he sees it as the work of governments and fiscal policy.

"Where we are starting to get some more interesting conversations is like, how do we create vehicles that can wind down potential stranded assets," Caldecott said.

Ultimately, however, he believes that you will need tax incentives and public money to support that.

He went on to say that he could "easily conceive" of an investment structure that assists the situation, but ultimately it would need government incentives behind it.

His example was a private equity company "buying up polluting companies and successfully redeploying those workers into new jobs".

However, he added: "That is just not going to happen without an incentive structure. And I think that is government policy. So it is very mission critical for negotiations."

When it comes to negotiations, COP26 president Alok Sharma has hinted that challenges are beginning to present themselves in the negotiating rooms and some time next week "the rubber will have to hit the road".

He urged listeners to apply pressure to negotiators, ministers and governments for them to deliver what world leaders set out to do on the first couple days of COP26.

Sharma concluded the speech on Friday (5 November) by saying that it was not a matter of if the world would reach the 1.5 degree goal, but how quickly.

