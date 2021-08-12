Managers remain optimistic on China despite regulatory crackdown

Chinese equities were the worst performers in July, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 9.6% at its trough. While this has since improved, it is still down over 5% over the month in aggregate. Much of this poor performance has stemmed from a regulatory crackdown across a wide range of online services from food delivery apps to music streaming platforms by Chinese authorities.

As such, it is perhaps no surprise that the 30 worst-performing funds throughout July either had a China or and emerging market focus.

"In fact, you have to get to the 43rd worst-performing fund last month before getting to a non-China heavy fund (it is an oil and gas exploration ETF for those interested)," said Ben Yearsley, director of Fairview Investing.

However, managers from across equity strategies are eyeing up the dip as a buying opportunity. Chinese equities are valued at a 35% discount to US equities, a discount that is only been exceeded by the Asian crisis in the late nineties, according to Sunny Bangia, portfolio manager of the Antipodes Asia fund.

Given the authorities focus on online services those companies would be expected to be the most divise, however, managers are convinced they still represent some of the best picks, if approached with caution.

Ronald Chan, founder of Cartwell Capital, said its important to be cautious when considering big tech names because they are mostly at odds with the ideology of the government to "try and make 1.4 billion people equal".

Because of this ideology, he explained the companies that will suffer most from the governmental crackdown will be those with a "‘winner-takes-all' tech model," since they widen the wealth gap and "bankrupt community-based businesses".

Instead, the focus should shift to "regional and local winners in which their business models are not only profitable and lucrative but also blend well with ESG with a Chinese-style," he added.

Banja said he is constructive on internet businesses that benefit consumers "like increasing e-commerce penetration in lower tier cities and modernisation of the fresh food channel".

Mark Williams, co-manager of the Somerset Asia Income and Emerging Market Dividend Growth funds, also used the market dip to buy new companies.

He purchased two Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing for both his funds and Beijing Kingsoft, a software company, for his EM fund.

"Both clearly reflect the key attributes that we look for in companies: a long growth runway; deep and durable moats to protect this; sustainable longer term growth; and dividends which we forecast will grow over time," he said.

Beijing Kingsoft offers a Chinese alternative to the Microsoft Office suite and as a result the government is "actively promoting the company to provide a domestic alternative". It currently has 94% market share in central government procurement.

However, Luc Aben, chief economist at Kempen, is unconvinced and is not increasing allocations to China or emerging markets in general.

In particular, he is concerned about the economic outlook, particularly in relation to the low vaccination rate and the Delta variant, the less flexible monetary policy and uncertainty surrounding Chinese government policy.

However, Ken McAtamney portfolio manager and head of William Blair Investment Management's global equity team notes that while China has its challenges, "investors will need to grapple with the questions and refine their models to avoid losing sight of the unique opportunity that we believe China offers today and in the future as it continues to execute on its growth strategy".

He highlighted that while there is an "assumption that the Chinese Government intends to ban foreign capital" that is at odds with "consistent efforts" from the capital to open its capital markets.