Robeco: Protracted negative rates to lead to ‘brave new world’

Negative rates will drive investment outcomes for a “protracted period” as the world adapts and responds to the Covid-19 crisis, according to Robeco.

In the asset manager's latest five-year returns outlook, it warned investors that ultra-low nominal and negative real interest rates were a "key feature of the current investment landscape" and were likely to remain so for some time.

"We foresee a protracted period of negative real interest rates, meaning their impact on the relationship between economic fundamentals and asset price performance, and the consequences for multi-asset allocation, will be critical," Robeco's report said.

"We are living in a time of radical transition, and volatility in markets will remain elevated."

Amid the difficulties posed by this interest rate environment, however, Robeco's analysis argued that risk taking in asset markets would be rewarded substantially.

Laurens Swinkels, researcher at Robeco, highlighted the firm's upward revision of expected global equity returns, driven by "faith in the co-ordinated response of governments and central banks to resolve the economic downturn in the coming five years".

However, Robeco predicted that cash and bonds were likely to shift from "risk-free return" assets to "return-free risk" assets, driven by a "mild inflation overshoot" in the company's base case forecast. The company said it expected inflation to be 2% a year on average over five years in dollar terms.

"We expect risk taking to be rewarded in the next five years, even as volatility levels remain elevated," the report stated.

"The preoccupancy of financial markets will shift from central banks to governments. This will bring about higher levels of asset and foreign exchange volatility as politicians offer guidance and policy implementation that is less smooth compared to those from their central banking counterparts."

In Robeco's base case scenario, developed market equities were expected to return 6.25% a year in US dollar terms, with emerging markets gaining 8.25% a year over the next five years.

Global investment grade bonds were expected to gain 1% a year in dollar terms over the period, with high yield adding 3% a year. Developed market government bonds were forecast to be flat over the period.

Peter van der Welle, strategist for multi-asset at Robeco, said asset returns would likely remain below long-term historical averages over the next five years.

"The macroeconomic volatility will only start to fade in 2021, but the effective cooperation between central banks and governments will lead to a successful recovery," he said. "The accompanying increase in inflation rates combined with low bond yields leads to our ‘brave real world' [scenario], looking to overcome the challenges of achieving a sustainable, greener future."