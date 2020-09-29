Big Question Part 2: What can investors expect from Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga?

John Stopford, co-manager of the Ninety One Diversified Income fund
While Shinzo Abe has stood down, Abenomics will clearly continue under Japan’s new Prime Minister. This strategy is based on the ‘Three Arrows’ of bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy and a growth strategy which sought to improve productivity and research and development.
Although Yoshihide Suga’s immediate challenge is dealing with Covid-19, the policy response is very much aligned with the first two arrows; the Bank of Japan has increased her balance sheet massively and the Ministry of Finance has implemented an enormous fiscal loosening.
Investors, however, will be hopeful the third arrow, which implies widespread structural reform of Japan, will be moved up the legislative agenda. If so, Japanese equities, which trade on relatively low valuations and decent yields, will be supported in the months ahead.
Prime Minister Suga’s new cabinet suggest business as usual, with many of the previous incumbents being re-appointed. However, his campaign pledges were strongly pro-reform, with promises to establish a new digital agency, the restructuring of regional banks and small and medium enterprises, lowering mobile phone prices and taking steps to address Japan’s low birth rate. If he manages to deliver on this, it suggests a step up in reform activity that will be seen positively by markets.