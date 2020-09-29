Big Question Part 2: What can investors expect from Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga?

Will the new Prime Minister continue with Shinzo Abe's reforms?

Given that he is a close ally of Shinzo Abe, can we expect more of the same under Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga or will there be changes?

Photo: unreguser/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Joe Bauernfreund, fund manager of the AVI Japan Opportunity Trust and AVI Global Trust 

During former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s eight years in office, the stockmarket in Japan has almost doubled, eliminating deflationary pressures that faced the Japanese economy. Abenomics has shifted the mindset of corporate Japan in favour of the interests of shareholders. 

The Japanese market has largely been ignored by foreign investors for some time as evidenced by the net outflows that have been negative for several years. The improvement in corporate governance and shareholder engagement has gone a long way to encourage greater focus on shareholder returns. Despite being slow, it is moving in the right direction and although Suga-San will continue on the same path, he may also introduce some of his own measures to speed this process along.
Mould russ 2015 2 web 580x358
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell

Having been a firm supporter of Shinzo Abe, it seems likely that Yoshihide Suga will look to follow the path of social and economic reform, although his immediate priority is likely to be the global pandemic, where local dissatisfaction with the Abe administration’s policy response seems clear. That may limit his room for manoeuvre, as may September 2021’s Liberal Democratic Party leadership election.

Japan is cheap on a price-to-book basis, it is home to some world-class exporters and manufacturers and would benefit hugely from any global return to growth and inflation. As such, it remains the ‘value’ play that it has been for some time. At the moment, investors still seem more interested in ‘growth’ and ‘momentum’ styles, but Japan could really thrive if value and cyclicals come back into fashion.

That said, not everyone will feel comfortable investing in a country where the Bank of Japan is so heavily involved in both the equity and bond markets, government debt makes aggregate deficits in the West look puny and long-term demographic trends are profoundly unhelpful. Japan still has its risks.

Takano yuko roi 1 580x358
Yuko Takano, manager of the BNY Mellon Sustainable Global Equity fund

We do not expect any drastic changes as a result of Yoshihide Suga becoming Prime Minister. He has been Shinzo Abe’s right-hand man for the past eight years and has done an excellent job in the execution of many of Abe’s policies. We believe he is best suited for the role in order to maintain status quo, which is what the country currently needs given the economic impact of Covid-19. 

As is well known, Abenomics has changed many aspects of corporate Japan, which includes more focus on corporate governance, a willingness to boost shareholder return by focusing on return on equity, dividend hikes and share buybacks, as well as more diversity on boards. We believe Suga will continue ahead on the same path, which is positive for Japanese equities. 

Suga is also focused on improving the rate of digitisation. This will be positive for Japan in terms of IT investment and modernisation of the digital infrastructure, which is quite outdated in both the public and private sectors. With Covid-19 requiring that more people work from home, it was a catalyst in accelerating this change.
 
John vail high res e1405341214527 580x358
John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management

Yoshihide Suga is likely the most pro-Third Arrow reform Prime Minister in Japan’s history. Indeed, [former PM] Junichiro Koizumi was highly committed to reforms in 2001-2006, but lacked the muscle and expertise to get much accomplished, whereas Suga is an expert in fighting bureaucratic resistance, and even that has declined since he and Shinzo Abe put so many allies in high-ranking positions during the past eight years. 

More than anything else, his long-held commitment to reform, and the ability to implement such, is what Suga is famous for, even beyond his work ethic and policy expertise. Thus, his odds of success are very high if given enough time by the Liberal Democratic Party, which I expect to be the case. 
In order to solidify his position, he must quickly deliver on some popular economic reforms and has likely already created a battle plan for a few.
Lowering mobile phone costs are first on the list, and as such will be the most popular with voters. Emphasis on the digitalisation of the economy and antiquated government services is also likely to be popular and, thus, next on the list.

Hakozaki makiko russell investments 2019 580x358
Makiko Hakozaki, senior portfolio manager of the Japan Equity fund at Russell Investment

Yoshihide Suga has already announced his preference to continue to implement ultra-easy monetary policies. On the topic of proposed structural reforms, he made two notable comments which impacted the stockmarket. First, he cited the need for consolidation among regional banks, which boosted some banks’ stock prices. In contrast, he re-emphasised a desire for more competition among mobile providers, which hit telecom carriers’ stocks hard.

He also highlighted the issue of the government ministries’ “vertically-divided administration”, which is already well-known for causing various inefficiencies.
When assessing the current environment, the impact of Shinzo Abe’s resignation will likely only result in a shift from Abenomics version 1.0 to 2.0, in my view. 

However, the possibility of the new cabinet bringing in new policies such as a temporary VAT cut, or announcing new structural reforms, cannot be ruled out. I am comfortable maintaining our current portfolio positioning for now but, if the new policies prove supportive, I intend to add exposures to recent unrewarded areas of the market such as value and anti-momentum. 
Stopford john investec 2018 580x358
John Stopford, co-manager of the Ninety One Diversified Income fund

While Shinzo Abe has stood down, Abenomics will clearly continue under Japan’s new Prime Minister. This strategy is based on the ‘Three Arrows’ of bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy and a growth strategy which sought to improve productivity and research and development.

Although Yoshihide Suga’s immediate challenge is dealing with Covid-19, the policy response is very much aligned with the first two arrows; the Bank of Japan has increased her balance sheet massively and the Ministry of Finance has implemented an enormous fiscal loosening.

Investors, however, will be hopeful the third arrow, which implies widespread structural reform of Japan, will be moved up the legislative agenda. If so, Japanese equities, which trade on relatively low valuations and decent yields, will be supported in the months ahead.

Prime Minister Suga’s new cabinet suggest business as usual, with many of the previous incumbents being re-appointed. However, his campaign pledges were strongly pro-reform, with promises to establish a new digital agency, the restructuring of regional banks and small and medium enterprises, lowering mobile phone prices and taking steps to address Japan’s low birth rate. If he manages to deliver on this, it suggests a step up in reform activity that will be seen positively by markets.

Hsiao paul roi 1 580x358
Paul Hsiao, economist at PineBridge Investments

Yoshihide Suga has positioned himself very much as a continuation of Shinzo Abe, which is generally seen as a positive for Japanese risk assets.
More importantly, we are likely to see the continued presence of ‘Korudanomics’. We expect the Bank of Japan to maintain its existing policies over the next six to 12 months and to act more in line with the economic cycle than the political cycle. 

Under Governor Kuroda, whose term expires in 2023, the Bank of Japan has been a pioneer in aggressive monetary policy, buying an unprecedented amount of financial assets, embarking on yield curve control, and implementing a negative interest rate policy, which drew the roadmap for its central bank peers.
Given the Covid-19 overhang and mild Japanese yen appreciation this year, we do not expect the central bank to alter its extremely dovish policy settings in the intermediate-term of six to 12 months.

On the political front, we expect Suga’s foreign policy to be very much in line with Abe’s, aligning itself with the US. Suga has sought more stable relations with China, though he also was interested in diversifying Japanese production centres away from China as the risks mount from geopolitical tensions, as well as coronavirus-related.
Reiko mito roi 1 580x358
Reiko Mito, investment director, Japanese equities at GAM Investments

In my view, we can expect a great deal from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The advantage is he is pro-deregulation. He is keen to accelerate the digitalisation of the public sector, to implement deregulation in medicine and education, and to promote industry consolidation in order to boost the productivity of small- and medium-sized companies. In addition to legislating online medicine, he plans for fertility treatment to be covered via the existing universal insurance programme in Japan.

So far, Suga is known for having pressured mobile carriers into lowering telecom rates, relaxing the labour visa for foreign workers, and relaxing the tourism visa, which has boosted inbound tourism four-fold in seven years. Unlike Shinzo Abe, who has occasionally been criticised for taking nepotistic decisions, Suga is fair and neutral. He does not belong to any so-called “habatsu” which is a political inner circle within the party (the ruling Liberal Democrat Party is said to have eight habatsu at present), which bodes well for making drastic decisions against the lobbying activities of vested interests.

One of the areas Suga could make a bold decision is employment. Currently, the legal requirements for redundancy are extremely strict in Japan, which makes the labour market rigid and leads to younger generations being penalised by the seniority system.
Smith chris 580x358
Chris Smith, fund manager at Polar Capital

It is fitting that Yoshihide Suga, who last year unveiled the dawn of the ‘Reiwa’ era, has now begun his own as Prime Minister. Investors should expect evolution rather than revolution, with Prime Minister Suga likely to continue the positive steps taken under the Shinzo Abe administration. 

In our view, the reform packages implemented by the outgoing administration have been a success, with the impacts being more markedly felt in the past two years. We are encouraged that Suga’s administration will likely be even more aggressive with the policies that have had such a positive impact for shareholders. 

As investors, our biggest concern is not what policies Suga will implement, but whether he can win over the Japanese public at the anticipated snap election. Abe, the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister, brought an era of political stability to Japan, a refreshing change to a country that had previously seen such instability. We hope that Prime Minister Suga can do the same.
Krishnan sunil 580x358
Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors

Japanese cabinet ministers tend to keep a low profile as far as the international community is concerned, and Yoshihide Suga is no different in that regard. But we know that Suga has been a strong supporter of ‘Abenomics’ from the beginning, so we can be reasonably confident Shinzo Abe’s policy programme will continue under the new Prime Minister.

The perception of Suga as the continuity candidate is reflected in the rather muted market reaction to the change in leadership. Because Suga is not aligned to any one faction within the Liberal Democratic Party, he offers a measure of political stability.

But the truth is that whoever succeeded Abe would have struggled to implement any major policy changes in the short term, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

As for foreign policy, Abe will be a difficult act to follow. The former Prime Minister played a deft hand in diplomatic terms; he managed to avoid major rifts with China and the US while also sealing multi-lateral trade deals in recent years. We may see other regional powers such as China, South Korea and North Korea seek to test Suga in the early stages of his premiership and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to handle these relationships as skilfully as Abe did.
Saunders emma 2020 copy 580x358
Emma Saunders, senior collectives analyst at Rathbones
 
Shinzo Abe’s resignation has not come as a huge surprise to the market, and speculation of his departure had been circulating for some time, as reflected in anaemic market moves. Japan has been the beneficiary of political stability, not only relative to other developed nations, but also within its own political history. 

Indeed, Abe recently became Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, masking a rather long history of frequent leadership changes. Furthermore, his tenure in office has become synonymous with corporate governance reforms, as well as loose monetary policy and flexible fiscal policy.
 
Now that Yoshihide Suga, Abe’s long-term supporter, has been appointed as his successor, we do not anticipate a meaningfully different change in policy. ‘Abenomics’ has been seen as market friendly and pro-business, especially the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy in asset purchases. 

That said, it is entirely possible that as the first new leader in eight years, Suga may wish to put his own stamp on the structural reforms. However, we do not anticipate this to be a fundamental nor dramatic shift away from the current economic or political agenda.
Rheinwald stefan 580x358
Stefan Rheinwald, head of equity research at Waverton Investment Management
  
Yoshihide Suga worked closely with Shinzo Abe and is likely to ensure a smooth transition with broadly unchanged government policies. After all, much of Abe’s interest in economic policy came from Suga, who was also part of the team that helped with Abe’s ascent to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Presidency in 2012.

Suga has an unusual background and political powerbase. While most senior LDP politicians derive their power from hereditary constituencies in rural Japan, Suga, although from Akita, made his name in the rough world of Yokohama politics while studying at a night university. 

Given his remarks thus far, we expect his administration’s strategic initiatives to include the setting up of a digital agency, the realignment of the regional bank subsector, further promotion of inbound tourism (post Covid-19), agricultural transformation and providing access to affordable mobile telephony for those with low income. We see little change to monetary policy as the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will continue to pursue a reflationary monetary policy framework.

We remain cognisant of the possibility of a snap election in October. Suga could be tempted to use high approval ratings and the weak standing of opposition parties to secure a full term as PM, rather than be a ‘caretaker’ PM until Autumn next year.
Kochugovindan sree 580x358
Sree Kochugovindan, senior research economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments

Following the change in leadership, investors should be mindful of the potential for future changes in the BoJ’s policy framework. In recent televised debates, Yoshihide Suga agreed with comments that the BoJ should not rush to meet the 2% inflation target, but that the bank should re-examine the policy framework over the long run to adapt to the structural changes in Japan. Details of potential changes were not discussed but this serves as a reminder that the BoJ was not on track to meet its inflation objectives even before Covid-19. 

This was, in part, because policy had ceased to be appropriately responsive to lower-than-expected inflation over the past few years, but also because of the government’s reluctance to use all its fiscal firepower outside of crises. Suga’s comments reinforce our view that this is likely to continue, with the 2% target more a symbol of their failures than their realistic ambitions or a guide to what investors should be expecting.

Suga has also expressed his commitment to pushing forward with Abenomics and the will to continue with active fiscal stimulus, while signalling that he would like the BoJ to provide more easing to protect jobs. 
Lau john 580x358
John Lau, head of Asian equities at SEI

With any new government leadership, market reaction typically acts as a good barometer of what investors expect. In the case of Prime Minister Suga, the Nikkei barely moved and the yen traded only mildly stronger against the US dollar. Investors clearly are not expecting a much different path from the new administration, either in government policies or the much-needed economic reflation. 

When his predecessor Shinzo Abe came into office in 2012, the market responded positively from the bold announcements in new fiscal and monetary policies, along with structural reform agendas. 

They introduced hope that Japan would reform itself and move forward from the economic burden that was left behind from prior decades. 

Since then, although progress has been made particularly in corporate governance and the use of capital, Japan continues to struggle with high debt, low inflation, and low growth – which dampen sustainable market appreciation. As the market expects, Prime Minister Suga may choose to continue a path that started eight years ago, but he might actually need to be more bold, like his predecessor, to convince investors to take the equity market to the next level.
Cady matthew 2020 580x358
Matthew Cady, investment strategist at Brooks Macdonald

Markets will be watching closely to see if Shinzo Abe’s successor continues ‘Abenomics’ albeit under a different name or, instead, drives policy in a different direction. While Yoshihide Suga is seen as a continuity-candidate and is closely tied to Abe’s legacy, this still risks underestimating any new policies and emphasis. 

That said, despite the challenges that the pandemic has presented this year, policy makers are judged to have limited room for monetary and fiscal policy manoeuvre, with Japan’s public debt to GDP estimated by the International Monetary Fund this year to spike to over 250%. Against the stimulus provided to support the economy this year, this followed a tightening in fiscal policy with the increase in sales tax last year. However, these concerns are somewhat reflected in relatively lower equity market valuations. 

Further, when it comes, the recovery in global growth expectations and trade should be a support to Japan’s export economy. For now, we are keeping our neutral outlook on Japan, but will be watching developments closely.
Damany hugo le 580x358
Hugo Le Damany, economist (Japan) at AXA Investment Managers 

Yoshihide Suga, former chief cabinet secretary and Shinzo Abe’s trusted lieutenant, has just been nominated by the Liberal Democratic Party and approved by the Diet. It’s too early to have a clear opinion on his economic agenda, since he may announce general elections in the coming weeks to leverage from high approbation in the polls and secure his own majority. For the time being, he is expected to retain many members of Abe’s cabinet. Overall, we should not expect a massive shift from Abenomics as he has pledged continuity. 

On the economic side, Suga has indicated that structural reform will be a priority, focusing on digitalisation and on administrative and regulatory reform. He also favoured regional bank consolidation and region revitalisation. On fiscal policy, he was opposed to any consumption tax cut, but has ruled out any further VAT changes over the longer term. 

On the monetary policy side, the relationship between the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan will persist as PM Suga supports the set of measures implemented during the crisis. 
