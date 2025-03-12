FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy'

Over 100 funds now labelled

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 5 min read

When the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) were unveiled in November 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority had certain expectations regarding uptake and compliance.

In a press conference at the time, the regulator revealed that, of the some 630 funds that comprised the SDR universe, it expected around 45% to adopt one of the four labels when the regime came into force. Fast forward to July 2024, when the labelling side of SDR came into play on a voluntary basis, only two funds publicly revealed the adoption of a label – both preferring a ‘Sustainability Impact' one. FCA delays implementation of SDR to portfolio management Frustration beleaguered the sector over the following months, as many lamented an incredibly difficult and tumultuous appro...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Odey AM parent company more than halves annual losses to £2m

Ex-BoE governor Mark Carney wins race to become Canada's prime minister

More on Regulation

FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation
Regulation

FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation

Watchdog to retain existing disclosure rules

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 12 March 2025 • 1 min read
FCA's sustainability rules 'do not prevent investment' in defence companies
Regulation

FCA's sustainability rules 'do not prevent investment' in defence companies

Amid increased defence spending

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 March 2025 • 1 min read
FCA launches tender process for bond consolidated tape provider
Regulation

FCA launches tender process for bond consolidated tape provider

Two-stage process

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 March 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot