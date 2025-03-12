FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy'

When the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) were unveiled in November 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority had certain expectations regarding uptake and compliance.
In a press conference at the time, the regulator revealed that, of the some 630 funds that comprised the SDR universe, it expected around 45% to adopt one of the four labels when the regime came into force. Fast forward to July 2024, when the labelling side of SDR came into play on a voluntary basis, only two funds publicly revealed the adoption of a label – both preferring a ‘Sustainability Impact' one. FCA delays implementation of SDR to portfolio management Frustration beleaguered the sector over the following months, as many lamented an incredibly difficult and tumultuous appro...
