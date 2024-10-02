Orbis' Cutler on contrarian opportunities, fighting undervalued UK takeovers and gold

Alec Cutler, manager of the Orbis Global Balanced Fund which was a winner at this year’s Fund Manager of the Year Awards, talks to editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about the big questions for investors for the rest of the year and beyond.
In this video interview, he reflects on lessons learnt as a lifelong contrarian investor, including a "challenging, scary and exciting" period over the past ten years running the fund. Cutler gives an insight into potential risks for investors and the fund's current positioning, which he describes as "fairly hunkered down in this period of uncertainty", including a significant weighting in gold. He also discusses opportunities for the portfolio such as exposure to the critical energy infrastructure theme and why the team "has had a ball" investing in UK equities but is concerned abo...
