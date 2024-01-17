Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - YFM Equity Partners

YFM Equity Partners were winner's at the 2023 Investment Company of the Year Awards.

Here, Investment Week hears from Executive Chairman, David Hall on their recent win.

YFM Equity Partners took home the VCT Generalist award. Read more about the trust here:

Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available?

We have an investment team of just over 30 responsible for origination, execution and management of the investments once in the portfolio. Whilst there are some specialists most of the team perform most of the functions. We are organised regionally with the northern team based in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham and the southern team in Reading and London. The heads of the respective teams are Ian Waterfield (north) and Jamie Roberts (south); they both work to Eamon Nolan (CEO) who cut his teeth with us first working with the investments in the portfolio and latterly in Investor Relations.

What is key to your investment process on the trust and how do you utilise the investment trust structure?

Two great questions, I think there are a couple of things that really help investment processes, the first is clarity of the characteristics you are looking for in an investment opportunity, it sounds simple but it's easier to say than do. That's, is the product of service fulfilling a customer need, making their businesses better, what's the scale of the opportunity and is their CEO looking for a partner. When coupled with an openness to question, a diversity of views then quite often you land o the right decision. As growth investors we have thought to be comfortable with uncertainty- having made the initial investment decision there will be a myriad of times in the period we are invested- which is generally 7-8 years, when plans change, pivot, alter and we have to be able to support the investment through that.

How has the team negotiated difficult market conditions in 2023 and what is the longer-term impact for the strategy?

In part it's those long term qualities around decision-making that you stick with through thick and thin whatever the market conditions. We have an advantage of a long history and perhaps counter-intuitively what are perceived as difficult market conditions can throw up the best opportunities for both adding to the portfolio and investments already in the portfolio. We think 2009-10 (debt crunch) and 2002-3 (tech bubble bursting). We found in these years that those businesses that invested and selectively accelerated were able to put much more distance between themselves and their competitors than when everyone is doing well and this translated to value. Our team knows this and ae applying these lessons and principles.

Can you highlight a couple of interesting investment opportunities for the trust going forwards? How are you gaining exposure?

We recently completed our first investment in the supply chain to the computer games market via GEEIQ. As this market has matured the suppliers are investable and this behavioural analysis tool looks to be in an interesting space. With employment culture being important to us, as a core to our own business, as well as with the businesses in which we invest we have not unnaturally invested in employee engagement tools- Workbuzz being a recent one. We'd love to get into something that can address anti-harassment and anti-bullying to shift cultures. These play alongside our liking for all things data (analysis, moving, protecting) not least of which because the applications are across multi-markets and sectors that brings additional diversity.

www.icya.com