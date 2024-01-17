Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - YFM Equity Partners

clock • 3 min read
Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - YFM Equity Partners

YFM Equity Partners were winner's at the 2023 Investment Company of the Year Awards.

Here, Investment Week hears from Executive Chairman, David Hall on their recent win.

YFM Equity Partners took home the VCT Generalist award. Read more about the trust here:

Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available?

We have an investment team of just over 30 responsible for origination, execution and management of the investments once in the portfolio. Whilst there are some specialists most of the team perform most of the functions. We are organised regionally with the northern team based in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham and the southern team in Reading and London. The heads of the respective teams are Ian Waterfield (north) and Jamie Roberts (south); they both work to Eamon Nolan (CEO) who cut his teeth with us first working with the investments in the portfolio and latterly in Investor Relations.

What is key to your investment process on the trust and how do you utilise the investment trust structure?

Two great questions, I think there are a couple of things that really help investment processes, the first is clarity of the characteristics you are looking for in an investment opportunity, it sounds simple but it's easier to say than do. That's, is the product of service fulfilling a customer need, making their businesses better, what's the scale of the opportunity and is their CEO looking for a partner. When coupled with an openness to question, a diversity of views then quite often you land o the right decision. As growth investors we have thought to be comfortable with uncertainty- having made the initial investment decision there will be a myriad of times in the period we are invested- which is generally 7-8 years, when plans change, pivot, alter and we have to be able to support the investment through that.

How has the team negotiated difficult market conditions in 2023 and what is the longer-term impact for the strategy?

In part it's those long term qualities around decision-making that you stick with through thick and thin whatever the market conditions. We have an advantage of a long history and perhaps counter-intuitively what are perceived as difficult market conditions can throw up the best opportunities for both adding to the portfolio and investments already in the portfolio. We think 2009-10 (debt crunch) and 2002-3 (tech bubble bursting). We found in these years that those businesses that invested and selectively accelerated were able to put much more distance between themselves and their competitors than when everyone is doing well and this translated to value. Our team knows this and ae applying these lessons and principles.

Can you highlight a couple of interesting investment opportunities for the trust going forwards? How are you gaining exposure?

We recently completed our first investment in the supply chain to the computer games market via GEEIQ. As this market has matured the suppliers are investable and this behavioural analysis tool looks to be in an interesting space. With employment culture being important to us, as a core to our own business, as well as with the businesses in which we invest we have not unnaturally invested in employee engagement tools- Workbuzz being a recent one. We'd love to get into something that can address anti-harassment and anti-bullying to shift cultures. These play alongside our liking for all things data (analysis, moving, protecting) not least of which because the applications are across multi-markets and sectors that brings additional diversity.

www.icya.com

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Isabella Gahagan

View profile
More from Isabella Gahagan

Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - Alliance Trust

Sustainable Investment Awards winners interview - Greenbank

More on Investment

Stories of the Week: UK inflation rises to 4%; Home REIT board to step down; Hipgnosis tables proposal
Investment

Stories of the Week: UK inflation rises to 4%; Home REIT board to step down; Hipgnosis tables proposal

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week: Inflation; Home REIT board; Hipgnosis

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 19 January 2024 • 1 min read
Investment Week launches Future of Investment Festival
Investment

Investment Week launches Future of Investment Festival

For sustainable, forward-thinking professionals

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 18 January 2024 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Resilient private credit fills a growing need across U.S. and Europe
Investment

Partner Insight: Resilient private credit fills a growing need across U.S. and Europe

Mattis Poetter, co-CIO, Arcmont from Nuveen and Randy Schwimmer, Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Senior Lending, Churchill from Nuveen
clock 18 January 2024 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Best performing funds of 2023 offer triple-digit returns but poor timing spells 30% loss

18 January 2024 • 3 min read
02

abrdn Property Income agrees to merge with Custodian Property Income REIT

19 January 2024 • 2 min read
03

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

18 January 2024 • 4 min read
04

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
05

Kepler Trust Intelligence names 54 'top' trusts for 2024

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
06

Investment Week launches Future of Investment Festival

18 January 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot