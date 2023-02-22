Ninety One's £2bn Global Environment fund increases bets on Chinese climate leaders

In the first two quarters of last year, as some market strategists, fund managers and analysts deemed China uninvestable, co-managers Graeme Baker and Deirdre Cooper saw the sell-off as an opportunity to add to the fund's Chinese holdings.

"We saw an indiscriminate sell-off in our Chinese names, but still saw strong fundamentals," said Baker. "The volatility in itself gave us an opportunity to top up in Q2. That helped to drive some positive performance as we moved into Q3, when we saw a big rebound."

The portfolio weighting in China decreased from 21% to 14% during the sell-off, which was then increased to 20% following the dip. The managers then trimmed the exposure by 5% during the rebound in the third quarter.

However, that figure is back to nearly 20% after more recent top-ups and a new position in CATL, a Chinese EV and energy storage battery manufacturer, as the managers believed it had reached an attractive entry level.

Names in the fund include Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls, a supplier of automotive heat-management systems, Xinyi Solar, a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic glass, and Wuxi Lead Intelligent, a battery production manufacturer.

The share price of Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment was down 45.3% in 2022, according to Morningstar data, on concerns around demand for EVs slowing due to the Chinese government's removal of subsidies, but Baker still sees significant upside ahead for the sector.

Utility holdings

Among other portfolio moves, the fund's utility holdings were trimmed significantly throughout the year. Having started 2022 with a weighting of over 20%, the sector now represents 13% of assets.

"Coming into 2022, we tested different scenarios and looked at what a higher cost of capital would mean for the upsides in some of those names," he said.

"As we move through the year, we have seen the cost of capital across the whole portfolio rising, and that does have an impact on the upside in utility names, which are arguably bond proxies to some extent."

In the first quarter of last year, the fund sold its position in Itron, a US-based company that offers products and services for energy and water resource management, while Nippon Ceramic, an electronic components manufacturer, was dropped in Q2.

Growth of investable universe

The strategy's investable universe, composed of global equities that are helping decarbonise the planet and pass both positive and negative environmental revenue screens, has grown from 700 in 2018 to around 1,500 companies, as firms launch and pivot towards sustainability. However, these still only comprise 13% of the MSCI World index.

"Over time, when we start to see more evidence around things such as green steel, green cement, green aviation, you will see those sub-sectors coming into our universe," Baker said.

Since inception in late 2019, the fund has returned 15.6%, while MSCI AC World gained 10% over the same period, according to its latest factsheet.

Performance took a hit in 2022, however, losing 12.4%, while its benchmark was down 8.1%. Coinciding with a slight rebound for growth stocks so far in 2023, the fund is up 4.1% as of the end of January.

Looking into the rest of the year and over the long-term, Baker is optimistic about the tailwinds the fund's portfolio companies are facing, particularly in light of legislation such as the US Inflation Reduction Act and similar developments brewing in Europe.

"In terms of the short term drivers around decarbonisation, the economics regarding renewables versus hydrocarbons continue to move in favour," he said.

"Over 2023/24 and the longer term, we are pretty excited about the structural growth opportunity, because the economics and costs make sense and continue to improve on a relative basis."