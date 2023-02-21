Selectors on Screen: Quilter Cheviot's Wood on the manager merry-go-round, thematics and active prospects

Interview series with fund selectors

clock • 1 min read

Nick Wood, head of investment fund research at Quilter Cheviot, talks to Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about his career, as well as challenges and opportunities for the funds industry.

They discuss his views on product development, why he is more of a sceptic on thematic investments, and whether a brighter time is coming for active managers.

Wood also talks about challenges for the industry, including meeting Consumer Duty requirements, responding to the merry-go-round of fund manager moves and dealing with the impact of M&A. 

 Finally, they discuss his views on portfolio positioning after a challenging 2022 and where there are opportunities for investors. 

Nick Wood is head of investment fund research at wealth manager Quilter Cheviot. He previously worked at US asset manager Capital Group for ten years, and investment consultancy Stamford Associates. Nick graduated from Birmingham University with a degree in Economics and a Masters in Russian and Eastern European Studies. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and an Associate of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). Externally, Nick sits on the investment committees of King's College London and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

