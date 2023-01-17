Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust were winner's at this year's Investment Company of the Year Awards.

Here, Investment Week hears from White Oak India the Investment advisor to the Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust.

The Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust took home the Single Country award this year. Read more about the trust here:

Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available?

White Oak, the investment advisor to the Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, was set up in 2017 by Prashant Khemka, former CIO and Lead PM of India Equity Strategy and Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. White Oak Group manages around US$6 billion.

White Oak's India research and advisory teams have a large on the ground presence in India with over twenty research analysts - many of whom have several decades of investing experience - likely making it the most well-resourced team of any India manager. This depth and expertise on the team is a crucial aspect for alpha generation in a heterogenous market like India with a vast, under-researched and inefficient SMID-cap segment. Additionally, many professionals on the research team have global investment experience across developed and emerging markets. This uniquely sets the team apart from any other India specialist.

The research team's local presence helps it to conduct an extensive 360-degree programme of meetings and due diligence - one of the critical aspects of the investment process. This includes meeting company's senior management, customers, suppliers, competitors, ex-employees, industry experts and others involved in the trade. Additionally, White Oak continues to invest in resources well-ahead of its peers, including adding specialists dedicated towards aiding ESG research.

What is key to your investment process on the trust and how do you utilise the investment trust structure?

Our investment philosophy is that outsized returns are earned over time by investing in great businesses at attractive valuations. It is a bottom-up stock selection-based approach of investing. A great business should possess three attributes: (a) superior returns on incremental capital, (b) scalability, (c) well managed in terms of execution and governance. Superior return on incremental capital is a pre-requisite to sustainable free cash flow generation. Scalability is about growing the business multi-fold over time. There should also be right management at the helm that can execute with a long-term value creation focus. We also look at the governance DNA of the company to ensure it is robust, it should reward controlling shareholders, the management and minority shareholders.

Investors likely benefit from the design of the Trust which aligns the interests of Board, management and shareholders. The Trust has taken a disruptive approach to fees and charges, adopting a model that is in the best interest of investors. A performance-fee only structure of 30% of outperformance delivered over the benchmark over a three-year horizon, ensures the team is highly motivated to consistently outperform, as should the annual redemption facility. Meanwhile, the compensation of the team which is based on the contribution of their stock selections to the portfolio's returns creates strong accountability.

How has the team negotiated difficult market conditions in 2022 and what is the longer-term impact for the strategy?

As we reach the end of 2022, we note that this year has proven to be very difficult for most active fund managers.

As has always been the case, the team continues to remain focused on bottom-up stock selection. This ensures that alpha does not get easily overwhelmed by non-stock specific risk factors over any reasonable medium to long time period. The portfolio continues to be very well-diversified and balanced across both cyclicals and counter-cyclical sectors, while consciously avoiding market timing, sector rotation or other such top-down bets.

Additionally, the cash flow centric proprietary OpcoFinco valuation framework focussing on businesses with good growth potential, and a strong emphasis on corporate governance means that the portfolio is optimised to contain the most compelling combinations of great business at attractive valuations in the Indian investment universe.

Can you highlight a couple of interesting investment opportunities for the trust going forwards? How are you gaining exposure?

The team is very stock selection driven but given the investment philosophy, the team finds several attractive opportunities in sectors such as private sector financials, consumer discretionary, healthcare, and materials. To our minds, the potential to generate highest alpha compared to any other large country remains the most attractive case for investing in India.

Having said that, India is projected to be the fastest growing major economy in the world, and it is estimated to become the third largest economy by 2030 . It is benefitting from several long-term secular tailwinds. A potential multi-decade growth opportunity is unfolding as per capita incomes rise. Driven by the lowest data costs globally, internet has democratised aspirations across 200mn+ households which are at an early stage of adoption of many discretionary goods. There is rapid digitalisation of services, and formalization on the back of crucial structural reforms. Meanwhile, the government is also undertaking steps to promote ‘made in India' manufacturing as well as to develop the country's infrastructure.

We believe that Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust is well positioned to benefit from this structural, multi-decadal opportunity that lies ahead.

www.icya.com