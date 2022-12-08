Invesco Asia returns to China overweight in bullish contrarian bet

Fiona Yang, who was promoted to co-manager of the £257m trust alongside Ian Hargreaves at the beginning of 2022, said the trust has undergone several changes in the past year amid volatile markets across the region.

In recent months, the portfolio has changed from a significantly underweight position in China to a slight overweight. This was funded by reductions to its allocation to Taiwan and India, due to what Yang described as "stretched" valuations.

"Increasing our weighting to China is definitely a contrarian move, but we do think a lot of the risks have been priced in," she said.

"Investors will worry about what is going on with Covid policy, the heightened geopolitical risk between US and China, and then also on the property sector, whether all the private developers are going to go bankrupt."

All these issues have resulted in very weak earnings growth outlook, as well as extremely low valuations, with China trading below GFC levels on a price to earnings ratio basis, she noted.

"With our contrarian cap on it, it feels like this is a market that could offer a lot of bottom-up stock picking opportunities. Yes, there are a lot of headwinds, but there are a lot of companies with good balance sheets and strong management that might come out of the crisis stronger," she said.

The trust has snapped up firms that have been facing temporary headwinds, such as Chinese wind turbine maker Ming Yang Smart Energy.

Other recent buys include stocks linked to the reopening theme in the country, including Macau-based casino operator Sands China, and even property developers such as China Overseas and Land Investment.

"Those are the examples that are facing some temporary headwinds because of weak consumption trends or Covid-19 lockdowns but, hopefully, fingers crossed, could gradually be returning to normal," Yang added.

Chinese reopening

On 7 December, China's State Council set out ten guidelines that loosen some of its strict zero-Covid restrictions amid a new stance from the central government about the damage they are doing to the economy.

The move comes after a series of ongoing protests in over 20 Chinese cities against Beijing's zero-Covid policy in late November and early December, the largest display of civil disobedience in decades.

"After nearly three years of lockdown, people are tired of continuous mass testing or being forced to stay at home, so the public opinion has switched towards more pro-reopening, which gives a government more pressure to open up," said Yang.

"At the same time, I do not think it will be a very smooth reopening like what we have seen in the rest of the world because if they open up very quickly, there will be people protesting as well. It will be three steps forward and two steps back, but the direction of travel is relatively clear."

According to data from the Association for Investment Companies, the share price total return of the Invesco Asia trust has increased 36.59% in the last three years, while the IT Asia Pacific Equity Income is up 14.32%.

Year-to-date, the company's share price total return is down 1.87%, while the sector has lost 5.95%. The trust is currently trading at a 9.57% discount, according to AIC data.