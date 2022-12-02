Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: James Penny of TAM Asset Management

Latest in the series

clock • 1 min read
In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, Eve Maddock-Jones speaks to James Penny, chief investment officer of TAM Asset Management.

James joined TAM in 2014 as an investment analyst. Prior to joining TAM, James worked at UBS AG New York within the bank's options trading division. 

He talks to Eve about the recent pushback on ESG investing, and the lack of clear benchmarks for the industry.

 

 

