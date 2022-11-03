Baillie Gifford's Dow slashes stock picking activity in light of global uncertainty

James Dow (pictured) is one of the managers of the Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income fund.

The portfolio of the £860.4m fund, managed by James Dow, Toby Ross and Ross Mathison and launched in December 2018, is composed of 60 stocks with a five-year investment horizon.

In an average year, the fund will add six new names to the portfolio. However, this year the managers have only snapped up two new stocks, French beauty products company L'Oreal and Intuit, the US software firm.

"I am actually surprised, even by my own standards, how few names we have bought," said Dow, co-head of the Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth team.

Stock picking has been slower than usual this year due to global uncertainty over rapid inflation and geopolitics, Dow said. This is despite the strategy garnering over £450m in net inflows during the year to the end of September.

"We are seeing things that we have not seen for a long time. Things are going in a way that is certainly making me pause and think. Rather than saying 'let's put on dealing tickets', we are just working through that," he said.

Another reason behind the relative lack of activity in the portfolio this year is that, despite the growth derating, valuations of many of the names on the team's watch-list have not reached levels attractive enough.

"Our feeling is that a lot of them have come back from eye watering valuations, and now they are just kind of punchy valuations, so we do not think we should be taking a holding yet," he added.

According to Morningstar data, the share price of L'Oreal has dropped by nearly 25% year-to-date, while Intuit is down 39.70%.

The new buys have come at the expense of complete sales of UK insurer Hiscox and UK consumer healthcare company Haleon, which spun off from GSK earlier this year.

Holding on to Hargreaves Lansdown

Despite a torrid year for Hargreaves Lansdown's share price performance, down 38.44% year-to-date, Dow believes the investment case for the firm remains intact.

"In the last year or so they have been through a bit of a bumpy ride and have had some company specific challenges as well. Notably, they have put their hands up and said, 'we are really struggling'," he said.

"We still think there is still a lot that they have got to do in terms of building out their platform of what they can offer and how they can do better things for clients. And so, we are believers in that long term growth prospects for the company's earnings and its dividends."

According to the platform's H1 2022 results, profits were down 26% year-on-year, falling to £269.2m over the past six months. The firm's CEO Chris Hill is set to step down at the end of November next year.

"They have had to expand their tech platform and invest more than they expected because their customer growth has been so rapid. So it has had a wobble, but ultimately, we are believers in the firm's long-term growth playing out and being a good grower for us."