Fund Manager of the Year Winners Interview: Morgan Stanley Investment Management

The Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund, managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management was a winner at this year's Fund Manager of the Year Awards in the Global Emerging Markets Bond Category.

Here, Investment Week hears from Matthew Murphy, Senior Institutional Portfolio Manager, about factors contributing to the success of the fund at this years awards.

Can you give a brief overview of the team running the fund and the resources available?

The Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund is led by three members of the EMD Investment Team including: John R. Baur, Managing Director, Co-Head of Emerging Markets; Akbar A. Causer, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager; and Brian Shaw, CFA Executive Director, Portfolio Manager. They are supported by a team over 50+ investment professionals, including regional and cross regional portfolio managers, as well as other portfolio managers/strategists, and research analysts/associates. The investment idea generation professionals are supported by a dedicated trading and operations team focused on the prudent management of operational risks in trading the local and external markets. A team of portfolio and quantitative analysts guide the investment process from idea generation to portfolio construction. Together, the team analyses opportunities from multiple points of view - fundamental, quantitative, and operational - to determine the optimal investment positions for the Fund.

What is key to your investment process on the fund and what are you trying to offer investors?

The investment process relies on the team's three, distinct competitive advantages. Investment ideas are sources from the broadest universe of countries and corporates possible, of which only 40% is captured by benchmarks. The team's decentralized investment process focuses on generating investment ideas with attractive, estimated Sharpe Ratios and holds risk-takers accountable for performance. Finally, the trading and operations team is embedded within the team leading to demonstrable, measurable operational alpha.

The fund aims to offer investors the option for a permanent, strategic allocation to emerging markets debt, by delivering a differentiated portfolio, built entirely bottom up devoid of developed market risks, notably maintaining a structural U.S. duration of zero years. Ultimately, the fund is managed with the intention of delivering three benefits of owning emerging markets debt: improved diversification, enhanced returns and increased income, in the most-risk aware manner possible. As such, the team measures the fund's success based on its Sharpe Ratio.

How has the team negotiated difficult market conditions in 2022 and what is the longer-term impact for the strategy?

The fund's outperformance this year follows a similar pattern to prior periods of outperformance in trying times: avoid the trouble spots and harvest the undiscovered gems. The fund's top relative contributors have been aggressive underweights in Russia, Turkey and China combined with off-benchmark positions in Zambia, Uzbekistan and Uganda. And while a tightening Fed, ongoing war in Europe and deteriorating Chinese economy has certainly wrought havoc across the emerging markets, we believe the storm clouds are subsiding and the future is bright. The key for the immediate future will be identifying countries with the willingness and ability to adjust to a new regime characterised by tighter monetary policy and weaker relative growth. Further, corporate analysis will gravitate toward ascertaining the strength of balance sheets to weather a period of prolonged capital scarcity.

Can you highlight a couple of interesting investment opportunities for the fund going forwards? How are you gaining exposure?

The most interesting opportunities exist in Ukraine. The country's fight for survival has exhausted its budget, requiring assistance from the West and monetary financing to close the remaining funding gap. And while the country's Eurobonds are to be restructured, the local debt offers compelling value. Most of the local bonds are priced well below par, a discount that mostly reflects the anticipated value of a weaker currency once capital controls are lifted. The currency is likely to continue to depreciate as the war progresses; however, a future in which the conflict subsides and Ukraine begins to rebuild should be very positive for the currency and bond prices. Further, deeply discounted bond prices prefaced Ukraine's corporate sector, offering unique opportunities well-suited to the team's depth of research process. The team has a long history of generating meaningful positive returns from such distressed situations, and is applying the same dedication and rigor to the local and corporate bonds the fund currently owns.

