Ninety One's Nelson: A windfall tax 'is not the right way to go'

Do you expect that in the next couple of years energy markets will return to normal, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

If you look at the oil and gas conundrum, it runs something like this: If you are an oil and gas producer, looking forward 15 or 20 years, I can see reasonably clear signs that demand is going to be lower. So, if you are taking long-term investment decisions you have to have the confidence to say, for exploring or building the infrastructure or refinery, that is a good way to spend $30bn.

If we are going to solve this problem, it seems to me that these big energy companies are going to be pretty central to that effort. We have got to find a way of bringing or forcing companies like Shell to deliver on their low-carbon commitments.

But I think we have moved on from the era of "Shell and BP are these terrible bad actors that created the problem", we have got to slightly reframe that narrative and figure out that those two companies do an enormous amount to help get towards that net-zero target.

To get those businesses from what it is today to where it needs to be, which is basically big, diversified, green-facing energy companies it seems to me the best chance of getting to that place is not to castigate or give them a public flogging.

We all need a peace process. We need to work together here. Yes, you have done a lot of bad things in the past. But this is where you are today, this is where you were, you have moved a little bit to where you need to be, but you have got to get over here in ten years.

What we are also seeing coming back across all different areas of the market, is rising and volatile energy prices across the board. This is a meaningful input to, for example, agricultural production, from transportation and packaging.

Do you think there has been enough progress so far with companies like Shell investing in renewable energy? Investment in renewables is still small compared to, say, exploration?

It has not done enough. I think Shell is broadly on the right path and I think the long-term ambition is still good. We regularly meet our 25 or so companies that are the heaviest emitters.

As an organisation, we invest in around 100 companies, but 25 of them account for in excess of 80% of our total carbon emissions. That is where we are dedicating a lot of our engagement. So, we will meet with both BP and Shell and those 25 approximately four times this year, and we have got a very clear hit list for engagement.

These companies are reporting their Q2 earnings and put up enormous standings and free cash flow numbers. It is absolutely vital that this period of bumper profits is used to build out the low carbon expertise. It is an unmissable opportunity for them to start allocating real, proper money towards the type of activities and business lines it needs to do more of in the future.

I feel very strongly that putting windfall taxes on the excess profits in this moment is not the right way to go.

The Tory government has done a rollover, but for politically expedient reasons. If the politicians really want BP and Shell and other big energy companies - and I would include utility companies in this - to invest in the sort of size and scale and timeframe they require then taking away these cash flows, I do not believe, is in any way the right thing to do.

At what point do you think if companies fail to put ‘proper money' into renewables, there needs to be a decision to push for serious regulation or divest?

Well, I think that is something of a work in progress. What I mean by that is that their commitments, the net-zero plans that BP and Shell laid out three years ago, and then the commitments in 2022, when you look at the rate of change that has been committed to, and managed to do, in terms of reducing own emissions, both are accelerating into it.

It is one of the things we debate internally, what are the absolute cast iron metrics that we have to have in place and hold ourselves to? I do think, in terms of appraising these companies, the danger is that it will become far too subjective.

I think the split of capex will prove to be a defining metric. At this point in time we do not have a line in the sand, but I think that will be one of the top three metrics or statistics that we will anchor off.

The other, deeply challenging thing from an investment point of view, is that it is difficult for investors to track in real time whether companies are able to make returns in a low-carbon way. Such is the nature of these types of projects and investments, you will not fully understand that until later in the decade. There is an element of patience because we will not know until later on down the track how profitable or successful investment that money into offshore wind or onshore solar will be, and that is deeply uncomfortable for investors.

The market is divided between people who say this is a new industry for them and it do not have the expertise, or the others who are taking a more generous view and say, well, actually, offshore wind is not a world away from offshore oil and gas, in terms of infrastructure, etc.

Clearly companies do not get there or are dragging its feet or whatever else, then we always have the ultimate level of saying that we will not own you or you are on watch, or if you do not meet this target then we will divest. We will use that as a last resort, rather than a starting position.